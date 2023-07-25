Entrepreneur aims to create an entertainment cay in the city

Three years after the closure of Grand Bahama’s movie theater Galleria Cinemas, a young entrepreneur aims to bring the silver screen back in a major way through his project – Cayplex Entertainment.

Brinard Sweeting, Cayplex Entertainment CEO and founder, described the closing of the theater in 2019 as a sad moment.

“We, my extended family, grew up in households that were financially challenged,” Sweeting said.

“I had seasons even in school where teachers would buy my textbooks because I was falling so far behind in the semester. The movies were where I had an escape from my life.

“When that was taken away, it deeply affected me because I no longer had a place to escape and so did other people who felt similarly to me. I knew we couldn’t wait for someone to come and create the opportunity. I sensed that God placed the vision in my heart, but the question was, what would that opportunity look like?’”

Sweeting, 29, has planned a family entertainment center that will be built in two phases.

The first phase will be an outdoor theater where movie-goers can either drive in or choose tiered seating ranging from general audience to VIP.

Guests will also have the option to use Cayplex’s VIP food and beverage service to order concessions through its website or in person.

“When you decide to purchase the VIP movie theater ticket, you will be able to press a button on your chair that will alert one of our customer service concierges who will come up to you and bring you whatever it is that you’ve requested,” Sweeting said.

Cayplex’s second phase will consist of a two-screen movie theater, a six-lane bowling alley, and a roof deck restaurant located within a 20,000-square-foot building elevated on 10-foot columns.

The theater will be multipurpose allowing individuals and firms to host live events, conferences, meetings, and productions.

Sweeting also intends to give back by donating a small percentage of Cayplex’s annual revenues to communities and organizations in need through a charity arm, Cayplex Cares.

He added that Bahamians will also have the opportunity to invest in Cayplex through a crowdfunding program.

Sweeting said the entertainment center will be within walking distance of the Port Lucaya Marketplace.

“We are expecting to do a groundbreaking before the end of the year and then we are shooting for an opening in early 2024 and that’s going to be for phase one,” he said.

Sweeting noted that planning was a difficult task but said he was thankful for the mentorship and experience gained as a professional in IT, his expertise as founder of his own digital marketing agency Visionary Pro Digital, and the support of his team, family, and friends.

“I’m finally at a place where I can look forward to saying, ‘This is going to happen,’” he said. “It became this extension of my life’s story to create this opportunity for those who can’t afford to travel to see and escape through movies the same way I did.”

Since Sweeting’s announcement in April, Cayplex garnered much attention from Grand Bahamians eager to see another movie theater.

Cayplex Entertainment has gained hundreds of followers across its social media pages with its announcement video amassing about 31,000 views on TikTok.

Grand Bahama residents Courtney Ferguson and Cheyanne Harvey are excited about Cayplex and look forward to its opening.

“With all the social separation caused by COVID, and lack of places to go, Galleria Cinemas’ closure left a hole that needed to be filled,” Ferguson said.

“The feeling that you got when everybody in the theater is watching what you’re watching and they’re feeling the same thing, those ‘ooohs’ and ‘aaahs’, those shocks, those are moments you can’t get at home.”

As a parent of two teenagers, Harvey noted that the center will be an excellent space to spend time with her family and, overall, a great addition to the island.

“My husband and I would drive around Grand Bahama and often say that there are not many places to go,” Harvey said.

“In fact, we were just reminiscing about how Galleria used to be packed. I think Cayplex will do well for Grand Bahama. If it comes on stream, my daughters said they’ll definitely be patronizing it.”

Well-known Bahamian entertainer Zhane’o Newbold expressed his support for Sweeting while describing Cayplex as a great opportunity for upcoming entertainers and filmmaking artists to showcase their work and talents.

“He is really opening a lot of doors for people while acting as an example that young Bahamians can truly materialize their dreams,” Newbold said.

“I know it’ll be an amazing creative outlet as well. Cayplex really hit the nail on the head in a time where options for entertainment are lacking and I just know it’s going to be revolutionary.”

For more updates or more information on this project, interested persons can follow Cayplex Entertainment via their TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram pages, or visit its official website at www.cayplex.com.