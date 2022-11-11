Entrepreneur loses $10K in inventory due to storm surge

While the center of circulation of Tropical Storm Nicole did not directly impact New Providence, surging seas associated with the storm caused a young entrepreneur to lose $10,000 worth of product he recently secured after winning a $7,500 grant in a pitch competition held by the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Center.

Kendrick Delaney, owner of The New Duff and a first-time author, cradled books soaked with seawater Wednesday after storm surge inundated a storage unit at his home in western New Providence.

Delaney told Guardian Business that his book, called “Ferry’s Tale of Pig Island”, reminds the world that the Swimming Pigs are a national treasure and ironically, how relevant the topic of climate change and sea level rise has become.

“This is the first time the water has risen so fast and flooded the entire courtyard,” said Delaney.

“The storage room is at the base of the townhouse. No water got in the house.

“Water never crossed the seawalls before, and even around other western areas we can see that sea level rise is real.

“It’s very discouraging, this experience, but it makes me even more concerned about climate change and how the very same habitat we have for our legendary Swimming Pigs, and more concerning for all Bahamians, is at greater risk every year.”

Delaney said he was only able to salvage 200 of the 1,000 books he had stored awaiting distribution to his retail sites.

He explained that the book is currently sold from The New Duff’s store, Etsy.com, Ferrystale.com, The Current at Baha Mar, Island News, The Emporium at Albany, and Cays News & Gifts and Logos Book Store.

“As an entrepreneur, this loss is just for today but the seas are continuing to rise,” he said.

“How do we save our people and culture?

Delaney added: “The Swimming Pigs are a national treasure and we should all be concerned about climate change, this was a mild storm.

“Entrepreneurship is hard enough. Losing $10,000 of inventory is heartbreaking, but my hope is that this story about the Swimming Pigs gets some coverage and persons think about buying local this holiday season.”

Delaney is already thinking of publishing more books exploring The Bahamas and hopes that Bahamians support these kinds of local ventures.