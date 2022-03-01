Environmental coalition renews call for oil drilling ban after UN report on climate change

The Our Islands Our Future coalition yesterday renewed calls for a nationwide permanent ban on oil drilling in The Bahamas, following the recent United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report on climate change.

Our Islands Our Future said the future well-being of The Bahamas is tied to decisions the country makes regarding carbon emissions and especially offshore oil drilling in the context of a national ban.

The coalition said the IPCC report makes it clear that “society must reduce emissions drastically in the next decade to avoid catastrophic impacts by the end of the century”.

“The report stresses the work that all nation leaders must do now to adapt to climate change and, at the same time, highlighting the efforts required to mitigate climate change through the reduction of emissions, which suggests a complete phase out of coal by 2030 and a complete phase out of fossil fuels by 2040,” the coalition said.

“This report is a dire warning about the consequences of inaction,” said Hoesung Lee, chair of the IPCC.

“It shows that climate change is a grave and mounting threat to our well-being and a healthy planet. Our actions today will shape how people adapt and nature responds to increasing climate risks.”

Rashema Ingraham of Waterkeepers Bahamas, a coalition member, said, “With the urgent timeline given by the UN, it is clear this is the wrong time for The Bahamas to even think about oil production.

“Our future as a small island nation requires us to do everything we can to avoid a climate catastrophe, and we can show the world by banning oil drilling in our waters.

“The door is barely still open to limit Climate Change to manageable levels,” said Chris Wilke of Waterkeeper Alliance, a coalition member, citing the widely accepted upper limit of +1.5˚C before impacts become catastrophic.

“The science is clear, impacts are occurring all around us, but, if we wait, we will lose the opportunity to meet this challenge, and instead will trigger far worse outcomes.”

The coalition cited the IPCC report’s warnings of triggering dangerous feedback loops, such as warming temperatures that could melt arctic permafrost, which, in turn, would unleash even more warming, likely making a human-engineered recovery nearly impossible. For this reason, the coalition reminds the government of The Bahamas that the implementation of an immediate ban on offshore drilling must be considered with haste.

Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, of BREEF, a coalition member, said, “This may be our last chance to save our corals and our fishing and tourism-based economy.

“This is the time to act. Our survival depends on it.”

The coalition has emphasized that there are now no active oil exploration licenses in The Bahamas, and the previous drillers have distanced themselves from operations in the country creating an opportunity for a ban.

The coalition leaders declared the government should heed the clear warnings of the IPCC and permanently ban oil drilling.

“We have a responsibility as a signer under the Paris Accords to heed the science and reduce our Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC),” the coalition said.

“As The Bahamas government is now in the process of renewing its position on NDC, we want to remind the government that we should not only say we will do what is necessary with a straight face, but as we are out of time to reverse the impacts of climate change, we must make bold steps to mitigate and prevent new oil development now and in the future.”