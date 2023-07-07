Environmentalist crowned Miss Bahamas

The Bahamas will be represented at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant by environmental project manager, Melissa Ingraham. The 26-year-old took home the golden jubilee Miss Bahamas Universe (MBU) jubilee crown on Sunday, July 2.

Days after being named MBU, Ingraham who stands five feet two inches, has already turned her focus to working towards building her campaign with the pageant committee and focusing on her health and fitness in preparation for the global pageant scheduled for later this year in El Salvador, even as she continues to settle into her role.

“It is still taking some time to sink in – the fact that I am the new Miss Bahamas Universe,” said Ingraham.

“My first thought was, I did it! It is still taking some time to sink in the fact that I am the new Miss Bahamas Universe, however I have always considered myself to be an ambassador for my country. I proudly represent in any way I can – to the best of my ability. I look forward now to adjusting to my new role in pageantry to represent both my country and my crown confidently and proudly.”

Ingraham is proud she had the courage to enter the pageant. It was the first pageant she contested.

“I am really proud of myself for having the courage to take the steps to enter a pageant for the first time, to have accomplished this, and have the honor to wear the Miss Bahamas Universe crown of which I will wear gracefully to represent my country.”

When she realized she had won, she was shocked and excited.

Ingraham, who is also a project manager, is on the cusp of completing her thesis for her master’s degree in climate change, is weeks away from completing her thesis which is focused on disaster risk management and adaptation in The Bahamas.

She recently returned home from Ireland where she studied at Maynooth University.

As for what she brings to the title, she says: “Knowledge and experience that support my platform ‘One Planet, One Chance: Stop Climate Change’. I also bring a positive and light-hearted energy to my role, although discussing a serious problem.”

After her reign Ingraham hopes to have accomplished raising awareness to the best of her ability, regarding the urgency for the need to adopt climate action and sustainable living practices in preparation of future climate change impacts.

“I encourage this message strongly within my Bahama-land, but also within the Caribbean region and globally.”

Winning was important to Ingraham so that she could use the platform to reach the largest audience possible to communicate the message.

“The science speaks for itself – our window of time to conduct significant efforts to have a fighting chance against climate change is shortening. Therefore, the time to act is now. We must come together to stop climate change. Being a title holder, I hope to reach the largest audience possible to communicate this message.”

Ingraham made the decision to enter the pageant in April, just before applications closed.

“Over the years a few people had suggested that I try pageantry, but I always thought I was too short to enter. Recently, I learned of the changes to the pageant rules of which no longer restricted someone like me from participating, and with the nudge of a few friends that had suggested I give it a try.”

She had always had an interest.

“I always found pageantry to be interesting and alluring, but most importantly, having the time in between studying for my degree and starting a new job I thought now would be a great time to give it a try. Additionally, as climate change is a pressing global matter, and something of focus not just to me personally but in The Bahamas, I believe the platform of Miss Universe will allow for sharing the message of the urgency behind the need for climate action globally.”

In her personal life, Ingraham said she reduced her usage of single use plastics.

“I use alternative materials like biodegradable products or items made from paper, glass, metal, or wood, instead. My family and I started backyard gardening in 2020 and we produce most of our own vegetables. I am cautious about energy use therefore I ensure that lights and fans are turned off when not being used. These are examples of some actions I have been practicing for a while.”

She was also the national project coordinator of a GEF (Global Environment Fund), UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) implemented project called Implementing Land, Water and Ecosystems Management in The Bahamas (IWEco) which was based in East End, Grand Bahama, that focused on developing a watershed management plan inclusive of a biodiversity inventory of the area and the development of a sustainable tourism certification as well as sought to restore four creek systems in East End to reduce floods in nearby communities.

She was also the national leader of The Bahamas 100,000 tree planting initiative which sought to raise awareness on sustainable living methods as a means of climate action in The Bahamas. The initiative worked as part of the Caribbean Tree Planting Project, a regional initiative that aimed to plant one million trees in the Caribbean which had a total of 22 countries participate.

“In The Bahamas, we worked with eight family islands including New Providence, promoting fruit trees to support food security, mangrove, forest, and dune stabilizing plants to support coastal protection and native plants to support wildlife habitats as well as the preservation of our native Bahamian botanical species.”

The environment has always been important to the beauty ambassador.

“I grew up around environmentalists from a young age and participated in environmental summer camps and internships year-to-year. Having seen numerous changes in the environment over the years, it began to be evident that climate change impacts were the root causes, and it is only the beginning. So, for my love of the environment, I eventually took a specific interest in climate change and ways that we can combat it.

“Most of my upbringing was with the marine environment – scuba and free diving, studying sharks, dolphins, turtles, bonefish and more. I initially went abroad to study for my bachelor’s degree in marine science but mid-way switched to environmental science so that I could broaden my horizons into a terrestrial capacity as well. Needless to say, I did not have a clear direction as to exactly what I wanted to do, but I always knew that I wanted to be a voice and an activist for the environment in any way possible that would make a difference where needed. Now, I identify as an environmental project manager given my past experience and current career interest moving forward.”

Post Miss Bahamas Universe, Ingraham says she envisions herself settled in The Bahamas in the environmental field doing project management for ridge-to-reef based approaches that includes mitigation, restoration and adaptation activities from land to sea that will support The Bahamas in building resilience against climate change impacts.

She won the crown during a year when rule changes occurred at the Miss Universe level, opening the pageant to mothers and married women. Ingraham said she supports and is appreciative of the changes.

“I think this level of inclusivity is a game changer relative to the participants that will be observed moving forward. Wives and mothers are significant representations of what it means to be a woman. Additionally, the height requirement was removed, which allowed for my inclusion in the pageant of which I am so happy to be a part of.”

She says she is ready for the new journey ahead of her.

Taja Hudson was first runner-up.

Robyn Rahming, second runner-up.

Danielle Dean, third runner-up.

And Beyonce Forbes, fourth runner-up.

Ingraham also walked away from the pageant with the Miss Congeniality, Best Smile, Duchess Social Etiquette, and the Humanitarian awards.

Prizes she said include skin care, dental care, a seven-day cruise, a shopping trip to New York, a one-year employment offer with the Ministry of Tourism, an opportunity to do an “island campaign’ to promote Bahamian islands including her islands of heritage – Long Island and Inagua and modeling training and monetary gifts.