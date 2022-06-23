Funeral service for Ephrim George Davis, 76 yrs., a resident of #59B Palm Beach Street & formerly of Long Bay Cays, Andros, will be held at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Road on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Archdeacon Keith Cartwright. Interment follows in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS

WIFE: Daphne Davis

7 SONS: Lloyd and Brecon Davis, Dave and Treg Rolle, Kingsley Gibson, Jermaine Adderley, and Lavardo

Knowles

4 DAUGHTERS: Angela Beneby, Donnalee Adderley, Maedon and Quya Evans

1 SON-IN-LAW: Maceo Beneby

3 DAUGHTERS-IN-LAW: Renee ‘Sunshine’ Davis, Casandra Adderley, Jullain Gibson

16 GRAND CHRILDREN: Tameko Davis, Tiffanie Adderley, Dino Sweeting, Madison Beneby, L’ Avardo, Beverley and Shadae Adderley, Sheniqua, Kaynell, Kenesha, Kingsley, Kingston and Kayro Gibson, Amai, Darius and Predawn Taylor

6 GREAT GRAND CHILDREN: Lavardo Deveaux, Deandra Rolle, Dario, Mario, Andrew and Jermaine Rolle, Christoff Davis,

2 BROTHERS: Rudolph and Henry Davis

4 BROTHERS-IN-LAW: Bernard, Andrew, Talbert and Ellis Evans

1 SISTER: Anita ‘Soley’ Davis

7 SISTER-IN-LAWS: Gayle and Louise Hamilton, Sandra Seymour, Pauline, Patrica Roberts, Denise and Mercedes Evans

13 NEPHEWS: Patrick Davis, Lloyd, Samuel, Glenroy, Matthew and Gregory Strachan, Edmond Estelhomme, Leroy Davis

(1), Jason and Edward Davis, Leroy Davis (2), Leroy Davis (3), Dave Davis

5 NEWPHEWS-IN-LAWS Leslie Rolle, Gus Hunt, Kenneth McKenzie, Bradley Rolle, Randy Lightfoot

18 NIECES: Quidemae and Natasha Davis, Rachel Rolle, Audrey and Freddiemae Strachan, Pauline Barnette, Elesa Thurston, Charmaine Burnside, Margarette Monique, Francine Lorraine, Nicola Newbold Davis, Tanya Tameka Ferguson, Melinda Lightfoot, Elecia Cooper, Lavern Hunt, Yvonne McKenzie, Donnamae Davis, Lindamae Rolle, Dianna Davis

18 GRAND NEPHEWS, 45 GRAND NIECES, 9 GREAT GRAND NEPHEWS, 6 GREAT GRAND NIECES

A HOST OF OTHER RELATIVES Cepoudy Beaubrun, Romano Taylor, Davardo AND FRIENDS INCLUDING: Rolle, Stacy Horton, Roxanna Williams, Mazie Francis, Deborah Roxbury, Shancie Pritchard, Ariel and Samuel Cleare, Onique and Ajahnique Astwood, William Davis

SPECIAL ORGANIZATIONS: Princess Margret Hospital Family, Pan American Health Organization Family, The Prince Hall Lodge Family, St James Masonic Lodge No.3, RIU Family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 1-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.