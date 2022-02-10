Funeral service for Eric Cooper, 73 yrs., a resident of Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, will be held at Kingdom Living Outreach Ministries, Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Pinder. Interment follows in Margaret View Cemetery, Eleuthera.

His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife: Clarenda Cooper; children: Tanya Rahming, Anastacia Clarke, Brian Cooper and Katie Thompson; grandchildren: Marissa and Mandaleen Thompson, Glenlene, Luke and Eric Cooper, Derika, Derinique and Derick Rahming, Tanisha Fleurisma, Jacobie and Juleah Clarke; great grandchildren: Saroya Cooper and M’khaiden Fleurisma; siblings: Leroy and Harold Cooper and Bessiemae Grant; sons-in-law: Derick Rahming and Lewis Clarke; brother-in-law: Michael Grant; sisters-in-law: Beryl Fox and Dorcus Stubbs; 6 nephews, 5 nieces, numerous relatives: devoted family friends: Mrs. Crystal Culmer, Mrs. Sheila Cooper and Mrs. Beryl Thompson. Also special thanks to Palmetto Point Clinic staff.

Friends may pay their last respects at the church in Palmetto Point, Eleuthera, from 5-8:00 p.m.