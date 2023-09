Funeral service for Eric Cooper, 64 yrs., a resident of South Beach Estates, will be held at Voice of Deliverance, Malcolm Way, on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Reverend Peter Butler, assisted by Reverend H. Marvin Duncombe. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

Eric was predeceased by his parents, Ethlyn Duncombe and Eric Cooper Sr. and sister Earnestine Kemp.

Memories will forever linger in the hearts of: Brothers: Tyrone Bastian Sr., Herbert Kemp, and Corey Bain; Sisters: Miriam Butler, Evangeline Kemp and Yvonne Kemp; Aunt: Cholta Duncombe-Cooper, Nephews: Peter Butler Jr., Kension (Nakiesha) Daniels Sr., of Ontario Canada, Tyrone Jr., and Jahfari Bastian Jr., Clinton and Clintario Kemp, Lashanno Kemp, Valentino Whyms; Nieces: Wendy (Keith) Higgs, Shakara Knowles, Clinnise Kemp, Clavonne Kemp, Shareka Colebrooke, Ayesha Bastian, Kendria Daniels, Angel Kemp, Krystal & Kristin Rolle and Shakara Dean; Grandnephews & nieces: Kension Jr., Keshan & Nathan Daniels, Kevinique Rolle, Bréon Ingraham, Khayden Bain, Joshua & Jasonique Knowles, Jahmier, Keon & Kaeliah Higgs, Tyrone III, Tyesha, Tamari, Tyreese Bastian, Ryann Munnings, Clinton Jr. Kemp, Nivel Colebrooke, Drew Crowl, Leajah Green.; Cousins: Melanie, Ashley & Franklyn Bannister, Valarie Darville, Thecla Lord, Neil, Calvin, Othniel Sr., Pastor Hubert, Patrice, Mario, Christopher, Brendon and Delmaro Duncombe, Seaton Ferguson, Shantell Fawkes, Shannell Walkes, Neko Stuart, Naaman Butler Jr., Thomas, Sharell, Latoya &Tierra Williams, Christopher, Chrishelle & Chrishna Adderley, Bernik & Brendon Jr. Duncombe, Rayshanno Davis and Trevon Smith; Other Relatives & Friends including: Rev. Peter Sr. & Cheryl Butler, Jennie Taylor, Niohe Peti-Jean, Helga Knowles, Raymond Daniels, Martha Coakley, Lindsay Williamson & Family, Jennie Storr & Family, Daisy Armbrister, Cynthia Davis, Christian Love Ministry, Remnant Worship Ministries, Chief Apostle Leon Wallace, Judith Thompson, Harbourside Resort Family, South Beach Health Clinic, Forbes Family, Dr. Crispen Gomez, Nathea Taylor, Faith Saunders, The Wilkinson Family, The Thompson Family, Albert Gardiner, South Beach Plaza Community, Entire South Beach community.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.