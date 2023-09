Less than a minute

Eric Terrance Cooper, 64 yrs., a resident of South Beach Estates, died at PMH on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

He is survived by his 3 brothers: Tyrone Bastian, Herbert Kemp & Corey Bain; 2 sisters: Miriam Butler & Evangeline Kemp; 1 aunt: Cholta Cooper; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.