Final Rites for the late Mr. Eric Zephirin will be held on Saturday September 9th, 2023, 12:00 md, at New Unity Fellowship Church.

Officiating will be Overseer Sharon Nairn. Cremation will follow.

Eric was predeceased by his parents: Elie Zephirin and Donna Maria Woods Dames Zephirin, his two sisters: Remanda Culmer-Seymour and Chiquita Dames-Bullard.

Found memories will be forever cherished by his family Brothers: Shumel and Norman Dames; Sisters: Michelle (Kingsley) McKenzie, Cutell (Edwin) Burrows, Kimberlena Gardiner, Ecarina (James) Rollins and Celebrity Edwards; Uncles: Tyrone (Mary) Woods, Charles Braithwaite; Aunts: Patricia Johnson; Nephews: Marcus Bullard, Valentino Dames, Norman Dames Jr., Shumel Dames Jr and Ramon Hart; Nieces: Syreeta (Clifford) Jones (Athena, Leander, and Leandra), Loretta (Garvanique), Nathalie (Charles, Arthunique, Arneko) and Stephanel Wilson (Stevonya, Faith, Aniyah), Christonise (D’Veah), Chantise (Jamari), Crystal Seymour (Jo’Nae) of Freeport, Grand Bahama, Cuelissa (Deangelo) Johnson, Edricka Burrows (D’Varicka and David Jr), Denricka (Onasia, Zuri), Denisha (De’Shann), and Dennisia Gardiner, Denekqua Dames (Shaniyah), DeMarchia (Kevrick),and Donniska Bullard, Jasmine Dames; Brother in law: Christopher Seymour; Cousins are too numerous to mention. Some of them include: Apostle Anthony & Overseer Sharon Nairn & family, Sibrion (Shanti) Johnson – Sipeachra, Jamaal, Sibrion Jr., Siprianna and Shacana Johnson of Freeport Grand Bahama, Arodeanna (Troy) Stubbs – Maleek Sr. (Alferniece)- Knastacia, Maleek Jr, Cobie, Sacha and Adonai Stubbs, Levar (Valerie) Boyd, Ishie Bowe & Family, and Rashea (Bishop Vanwright) Whylly, Yarasanches Turnquest – James Jr., Hiawatha (Lashan) Turnquest – Alexis, Hishantalia, Kwsaind Jr., Kwshan and K’Mally, Fransisco Edwards & family, Raquel Edwards & family, Mycalette Hanna & family, Charmaine Woods & family, Maxine Woods & family, Apostle Carmetta Woods & family, Charlesa Woods & family, Lisa Ferguson & family, Tyrone Woods Jr & family; Other relatives and friends are too numerous to mention. Some of them include: Bonzo Sands, Katieann Rollins, Lyndura Ambrister, and Latikia Thompson, The Cambridge Lane family.

Final Rites are entrusted to Sweeting’s Colonial Mortuary #54 Blue Hill Road.