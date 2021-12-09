Ermie Viola Saunders (nee Major), 89 years, a resident of Adams Street, Winton Estates, and formerly of Clarence Town, Long Island, died on Saturday, 4th December, 2021. Ermie, whose name means “Dearly Beloved” was a compassionate, elegant and determined person. She always carried herself with self-assurance and could be quite whimsical, in a detached fashion. She was energetic and had a vivacious laugh.

As a child, Ermie, the second of eight children, attended the All-Age School in Clarence Town. Her father, Charles Major, made frequent trips to Nassau to sell sheep and goats and to buy supplies. After returning from a trip, he said one of his relatives needed help with her children. The decision was made for Ermie to assist for a time and her older sister, Dorothy “Doris”, would stay to help with the livestock and harvesting of the crops. Ermie, aged seventeen, travelled to Nassau to begin her new responsibilities.

A year later, on the 27th December, 1950, she married Harrington Saunders, an unsung hero of telecommunications in the Bahamas and a lover of European cars. Her father travelled to Nassau for the wedding; it would be the only wedding of his children he would attend; he died two years later.

As her siblings matured, they travelled to Nassau and she and Harrington provided them with housing and assisted them in any other way they could.

Ermie, who always had a strong belief in God and felt He was always with her, was a remarkable mother and loved her six children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren unconditionally.

She had a yearning and determination to write books and completed correspondence courses receiving a diploma in journalism and story writing. On October 7th, 2011, she, in the presence of family members, presented a copy of her first novel, Princess Wilhelmina in “Love Thy Neighbor”, to His Excellency, Sir Arthur Foulkes, Governor General, during a courtesy call at Government House on Mount Fitzwilliam.

Alzheimer’s disease may have robbed Ermie of her memories but her books, two still to be published, will remain as a testament to her ingenuity and accomplishments.

Ermie’s talents were not limited to writing. She was an avid gardener, even successfully planting a peach tree and peanuts, and a lover of fashion, gifted at sewing any garment without a pattern. While bedridden, she watched fashion shows, when not watching “The Golden Girls” or music videos, and quite frequently would have her daughter, Deborah, take a spin and model what she was wearing. God is good as she never lost her recognition of those she saw on a daily basis or her understanding of the immediate present.

She enjoyed having her hair brushed and listening to the audio books Erma would select and the books she would read to her, from time to time.

Ermie also had a keen eye for architecture and construction. In past years, as she drove along the streets of Nassau, she would admire the architecture and construction of buildings, comment on the irregularity of the pitch of a roof or the insufficiency in height of a home’s foundation. She loved music and dance. Her favorite song was “Mona Lisa”, sung by Nat King Cole.

Christmas has always been special to Ermie, and she made it very special for her children. Christmas day dinner was always flawless with the turkey stuffing and macaroni in high demand.

Although this Christmas season will be especially challenging, Mommy will continue to live in our hearts and will be with us always, from season to season.

Ermie is predeceased by Her husband: Harrington Lydney Saunders Sr., Granddaughter: Tamara Avia Weech, Father: Charles Clarence Major, Mother: Ophelia Lauretta Major, Sisters: Mae Dean and Myrtle Major, Brother: Roosevelt Alexander Major, Maternal grandparents: Isidora Wallace and Albert Minnis, Paternal grandparents: Angeline Darville and Clarence Major, Nephews: Dwayne Cargill, Jason and Damien Major, Brothers-in-law: Arnold Cargill, Charles Major and Alpin Russell Jr.

Ermie is survived by her children: Patricia Gafford (Richard), Deborah Weech (Philip), Sherry, Helen and Erma Saunders and Harrington Saunders Jr. (Donella)

Grandchildren: Ramon Saunders (Simone), Kristen Gafford, Devin Weech (Heather), Travis Gafford (Jenny), Dr. Ryan Weech and Antonio Saunders

Great-grandchildren: Miyah Gafford and Jackson Gafford

Sisters and their spouses/family: Dorothy “Doris” Cargill and Family, Olga and Rt. Rev. Gilbert Thompson, Suffragan Bishop, and Family, Mary Russell and Family and Sister-in-law: Leona Major and Family

Brothers and their spouses/family: Winston Major (Patricia) and Family and Franklyn Major (Marilyn) and Family

Other Relatives and Friends: The family of the late Isidora Wallace, the family of the late Albert Minnis, the family of the late Mae Dean, the family of the late Theadore Major, the family of the late Zilphia Ritchie, the family of the late Ethlyn Johnson, Evelyn Knowles-Cooper and family, Patrice Wells and family, the family of the late Margaret “Maggie” Saunders, the family of the late Enid Adderley, the family of the late Miriam Saunders, Clarinda Saunders and family, the family of the late Marina Cooper, The family of the late Jackie Saunders, the family of the late Geneva McFadden, Katherine “Dolly” Bethel and family, Marvin and Cassandra Saunders and family, the family of the late Mispah Bosfield, the family of the late Rose Eleanor Weech, the family of the late Raleigh and Rose Butler, Dr. Ada Thompson, Gaynell Bullard, Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie and Mrs. Bernadette Christie, Colleen Nottage, Dr. Rhonda Chipman-Johnson, Dorie Bowleg, Maria Neely, Christine Rahming, Shelagh Pritchard, Alma Ferguson, Kenris Carey, Idris and Gwen Reid and family, the Major, Minnis, Wallace, Taylor, Darville, Wells, Turnquest and Saunders families of Long Island and New Providence, the entire Clarence Town, Long Island community, Robert and Linda Bartlett, Ian Mitchell, Olive and Diane Moore, The Management and Staff of Octogone Fund Management Ltd., Justice Jeannie Weech-Gomez, Gia Singh, Sharon Rose-Hutchinson, Government High School Graduating Class of ’68, Nurse Ferguson and team, Dr. Margo Braynen-Beneby, Nurse Lachanda Kemp, Lorinda Gibson, Nurse Shellee Smith, Rev’d Fr. Hugh Bartlett Jr., Rev.’d Willish Johnson, Rev’d Canon Crosley Walkine and St. Anne’s Anglican Church Parish.

We, the family, deeply appreciate all expressions of sympathy and sharing

of fond memories at this very difficult time.

Thank you for your prayers and thoughts. We are grateful for family and friends like you.