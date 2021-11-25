Requiem Mass for Ernest Alton McKenzie, aged 68 years, of Millenium Gardens, will be held on Saturday, November 27th 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church, East Shirley and Church Streets. Canon Basil Tynes and Father Scott Jupp will officiate and interment will follow in the Church’s Cemetery.

Live streaming of the Service will be available at: https://youtu.be/s9s1KZ8WxBM

Ernest Alton is survived by: Wife: Janet Vernita; Daughters: Kayla Hart and Tonya Archer; Sons: Alton and Ernest (Stephan) McKenzie, and Thrimo Knowles; Grandchildren: Denaldo and Carlos Henfield, Michael Maura, Cedricka and Cerinna Hart, Casmine McKenzie, Dayne Jr., Shiloh and Aniyah Archer, Lawrence, Peliah, Peyton, C’aijah, and Blythe Rolle, Keja and Kevin Jr. Thompson, and Ci Matthews; Daughter-in-law: Carlyne Smith-McKenzie; Son-in-law: Dayne Archer Sr.; Step-children: Pertheria (Pete) (Lynette), Marcellinus (Tia) and Ijana Rolle; Adopted Sons: Commander Nedley (Jesula) Martinborough, Edoney (Katherine) Russell, and Blaze Johnson and their families; Aunts: Valencia Rahming-Thompson and Carolyn Bowe and their families; Uncles: Charles N. (deceased) (Florence), George C. (deceased), John P. (deceased) Rahming and their families; Brothers: Derek (Arabella) Cambridge, Michael Sherman; Sisters: Barbara Wallace, Marsha Bain, Esecia Sherman; Nieces: Derica Cambridge, Tanai and Lorraine McKenzie, Shikera Thompson, Shaunielle Bain, Kennice McPhee, Tatem Sherman; Nephews: Derek Jr. and Keino (Nadia) Cambridge, George, Lavardo (Shonnell) and Seriozha (Dianne) McKenzie; Jamal (Dr. Rashan) Wallace; Tyree Sherman; Arthur (Zanta) Thompson Jr.; Numerous Grand-nieces and Grand-nephews; Sisters-in-law: Angie (Mark) Hinsey and Family and Charlene Bowleg and Family; Cousins: Godfrey (Susan) Eneas and Family, Charmaine Saunders and Family, Rev. Franklyn McKenzie and Family, Lundy Robinson and Family, Willard McKenzie (Sharon) and Family, The Albury, Archer, Johnson, Munnings, Neely, Pinder, and Saunders Families; Godson: Delano Culmer; Other Relatives and Friends: Emily Colebrooke and Family,Stephanie Bowleg-McKenzie, Carla and Abby Smith, Mrs. Peggy Arthur and Family, Archdeacon James Palacious and Family, Mrs. Ruth O’Riely, Delano and Almithea Culmer and Family, Don Mackey and Family, Eddie Marshall and Family, Paul Bethel and Family, Patrick Davis and Family, William and Lynn Wells and Family, Renward Wells and Family, Gorvin Glinton and Family, Peter and Senator Yvette Turnquest and Family, Thomas Evans and Family, Greg Baker and Family, Agatha Delancy and Family, E. K. Burrows and Family, Maxine Soles and Family, Sharon Winder and Family, Carolyn Curtis-Thompson and Family, Kingsley and Ruth Robinson and Family, Lucien, Chris and Karen Ferguson and Family, Camille Burnside-Rolle, Kevin Thompson Sr., Leonard and Michelle Goffe, Joel Hinsey and Family, The Blyden, Bowleg, Bus Yard Crew (1952-1984), Culmersville, Fisher, Lyon Road (1952-1984), Petty, Richardson, Smith, and Turnquest Families, The Pokeno Ladies (Past and Present) and their Families, The Millenium Gardens Community, The Great Saxons Junkanoo Group, Captains and Crew of the Captain C, XtraValu Food Chain; Church Family: Clergy of the Anglican Diocese of The Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, Canon Crosley Walkine, Rev. Dr. James Moultrie, Rev. Fr. Don Haynes, Rev. Fr. Chester Burton, Rev. Fr. Lynden Douglas, Catechist Roosevelt Godet, Clergy, Vestry and Members of St. Matthew’s Anglican Church including the Anglican Church Men, Holy Family Roman Catholic Church; Political Family: The Rt. Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Stalwart Councilors, and Members of The Progressive Liberal Party including the Mount Moriah Constituency; Special Mention: Dr. Herbert Orlander, Dr. Adrian Sawyer, Dr. Gemma Rolle, Staff of Doctors Hospital and Male Surgical III Princess Margaret Hospital, Lowe’s Pharmacy, Palmdale, Department of Social Services and Butlers’ Funeral Homes.

Please forgive us if your name does not appear, it is not intentional and we do value your contribution to Ernest’s life.

Relatives and Friends may pay their respects at the National PLP Headquarters, Farrington Road on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and at Butlers’ Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.