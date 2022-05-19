Obituaries

Ernest “Hard-N-All” Rolle

Funeral service for Ernest “Hard-N-All” Rolle, 72 yrs., a resident of  Canad Ave., Flamingo Gardens & formerly of Harry Cay, Exuma,  will be held at First Baptist Church, Market Street, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Diana Francis, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

Ernest is survived by his children

 2– Sons: Sgt. #1642 Alexander Laroda & Terron Jarret (Florida)

1 Daughter: Marsha Butler

Daughter in– law: Alecia Laroda,   Son in-law– Abram Butler

 4-Grandchildren: Andrew & Alexander Jr. Laroda, Andrew & Mikele Butler

One Brother: Bursil  Rolle

2 Sisters: Margaret Taylor & Eldora Rolle

Sisters-in-law: Florida & Ena Rolle

Brothers-in-law: Irvin Taylor Jr. & Mackey Smith

Aunt: Albertha Bullard

Nieces: Phyllis & Adrianne Rolle, Trudymae Smith & Tanya Rolle, Mildred Henfield, Maxine Knowles, Valentina Nairn, Roselda Davis, Chrystal Hanna, Quincy & Evelyn Taylor, Wendy & Angela Rolle, Anishka Grant, Petra-Rolle Copper, Gretchen Bowe, Janiece Bethel, Shenique Smith, Theresa and Lakeycha Lockhart

Nephews: Dewey, Bursil & Dino Rolle, Allan Taylor, Lloyd Nairn, Lionel Harris, Lermon and Kenny, Garvin, Steven, Patrick Rolle, Lawrence & Dennis Lockhart, Marvin Rolle, Terrance Henfield, Byron & Norman Smith

Numerous grandnieces and grandnephews too many to mention

Cousins: Yvonne Bethel, Advilda Dames, Willamae  & Don Lottmore, Henfield, Christopher (Cynthia)  Bullard, Bernal, Patchely & Hollace Bullard, Evie Wallace, Etta Johnson, Sidney (Francis) McPhee,  Earlymae, Shelia, Hastie, Ken McPhee, Eulamae Morley, Larry Bullard, Hope (Orrie) Johnson, Vanessa & Mavis Jackson, Tiffany & Mannix Barton, Blanche Sears, Madonna Evans, Corey Heild, Lorana Sears, Kina & Basil Ferguson, Renaldo Swann & Daxon Curry, Ernestine Flowers, Iris Paul, Tessa Bullard,  Rayvana, Tony &Troy Bullard, Patricia Farrington, Holly Cummings, Will Smith, Lillian Smith and Edith Rolle

Other relatives and friends including: Staff of Geriactric Sandilands, Culmers Ward, Staff of Male Surgical III, PMH, Dr. Nixon, Mr. Holmes & Mr. Kemp– Culmers Ward, Royal Bahamas Police Force SIB, Warrant Section Police Persecution, The Rolleville & Harry Cay Family, Jackie, Steve, Bonny, Lavall and the entire Flamingo Gardens Family.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

