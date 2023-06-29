Obituaries

DEATH NOTICE

Ernest Leon Pinnock Sr. age 68 years of Iguana Way, Carmichael Road died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, June 25th, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Michelle Pinnock; sons: Ernest Pinnock Jr. & Levan Pinnock; daughters: Michelle Pinnock & Ernestine Pinnock; sisters: Roselyn Armbrister, Betty Charlton & Norma Stubbs and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

