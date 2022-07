Ernest McKenzie, 89 yrs., a resident of #102 Bamboo Blvd, South Beach, died at PMH on Monday, July 25, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Cecelia McKenzie; 1 daughter: Joycelyn Mackey; 2 sons: Anthony & Tyrone McKenzie; 6 grandchildren: Glenroy Jr. & Gia Mackey, Rashad, Tiajuana, Tyiesha McKenzie & Audrea McKenzie-Clyde & a host of other relatives & friends.