FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Ernest Mortimer age 55 years of Frangipani Ave will be held at Central Church of Christ (Yellow Elder Way, Yellow Elder Gardens) on Friday December 17th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens (Soldier Road, Nassau Bahamas). Officiating will be Evangelist Andrew M. Major.

Left to cherish his memories are his Wife: Edith Mortimer; Children: Natalia Knowles, Demetrius Major, Elysia & Madison Mortimer; Sisters: Janet and Brandly Mortimer, Sandra-Dee Moxey; Brothers: Wayne Major, Albert, Julian, Terry, Perry and Lamon Mortimer, Dencil and Delano Major; Grand-son: Regan Gibson.

Mother-in Law: Claretta Woodside

Brothers-in Law: Lincoln Moxey, Vecentie Roberts, Clayton, Trevor and Lester Woodside

Sisters-in-Law: Evelyn Major, Florine and Diana Mortimer, Aramina Woodside, Edris Cartwright, Hyson Rolle, Tricetta Small.

Aunts and Uncles: Edith Williams, Linda Dames, Erma Major, Bonnie, Anatole, Cyprianna, Margaret, Freda, Betty, Spindy and Merlene Major, Hester Williams, and Queen Adderley, Andrew, Herman, Vencil, Sandal, Vandal, Joseph and Herbert Major.

Nieces and Nephews: Wendia Major, Tabitha Mckinney, La’Vashti and Shawnae Moxey, Marvinique Carroll, Mya Sands, Diamond Mortimer, Ja’Niya, Jayda, and Journee Russell, Vanaeha Roberts, Heaven Mortimer, Wayne Jr and Christopher Major, Albert and Albreion Mortimer, Dwayne and D’Vaine Strachan, Lincoln Moxey Jr, Joshua Russell, Sydni, Saydi, Caydin, Sienna, and Sasha Major, Deon Mckinney and Tito Fritz, Jody, Kaito and Jehu Mortimer.

Host of other relative and friends including: Charles Glinton, Nedra Woodside, Romeo Cartwright, Delano Small, Terrence Gibson Jr., Sonia Miller and family, The Crystal Palace Family, Family Guardian Maintenance Department, The Cancer Center, PMH Oncology, Winnifred Adderley and family, Lillian Newbold and family, Dorothy Horton, The Bamsi Family, The Atlantis Casino Family, and many more too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.