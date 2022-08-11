Funeral service for Ernest Theophilus McKenzie, 89 yrs., a resident of #102 Bamboo Blvd, South Beach, will be held at St. John’s Native Baptist Cathedral, Meeting Street, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Rev. Dr. Carrington S. Pinder, assisted by other Ministers of Religion. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish his memories are:

Wife: Cecelia Francina McKenzie

Children: Joycelyn Mackey (Glenroy Sr.); Anthony McKenzie (Neasie); Tyrone McKenzie (Cherez).

Grandchildren; Glenroy Mackey, Gia Mackey; Rashad Mckenzie (Kishmere), Tiajuana McKenzie, Tyiesha Mckenzie and Audrea Clyde (Alexiou)

Great grands: Atreyo Mackey, Lyric Mckenzie, Alisha Clyde and Jaymari Clyde

Ernest is survived by his nephews: Obediah Rolle; Bradley of Miami, Fl; Dudley; Emperor Jr.; Basil and Fred Jr. McKenzie; Morris Winter (Valderine), James Winter, Apostle G. Anthony Chisholm, Dr. Dennis Chisholm, Calvin Chisholm (Kate), Corporal Benjamin Huyler (Patrana); Obie Ferguson and Family, Horatio Ferguson and Family; Corporal Clebert Beneby and Family;

Nieces: Blossom Rolle, Arazetta Cook of Marimar Fl, Idena Thurston of Long Bay South, Andros; Rose Johnson of Long Island, New York, Gloria Rolle of Long Bay, South Andros; Wilamena McKenzie of Miami, Fla; Sarah McKenzie; Nezlene Riley; Angela Rolle of High Rock, South Andros; Ernestine Fernander, Bernadette McKenzie, Patrice Roberts, Patricia Saunders and Sandra McKinney of Freeport, Grand Bahama; Dr. Stephanie Hanna (Donald); Sallyann Chisholm, Kathleen Deveaux, Avis Newbold, Dr. Jacklyn Lightbourne (Maurice), Dale Chisholm and Samantha Chisholm; Emily Ferguson and Vernetta Major (Gladstone); Cheryl Chisholm, Sgt Cyntheretta Miller, Corporal Rosalie Whyte (Theodore); Emerald Cooper and Family, Cynthia Chisholm and Family and Jancy Beneby and Family. .

Families of the late: Antrim A. and Boise McKenzie; Shirley, Ortland, Phillip, and Adel Fernander; Prescola Stubbs; Ignacus Sr.; Annie; Leonard Jr., Melvese, Frank and Theophilus McKenzie; Oswald Forbes; Elsiemae Saunders, Norabel Nottage, Mildred Burrows, Daniel Sturrup Sr.; Samuel & Cedric Develueax; Ferris Sr. & Isamae Sturrup; Wilfred Sr. & Erma McKenzie; and Vetal Flowers.

Other relatives and friends: Bishop Carrington and Sabrina Pinder, Rev Dr. Reginald and Dulcita Ferguson, Rev. Lindsay and Eulene Williamson, Sr. Emerald Brown, Sis Lucille Culmer and the St. John’s Cathedral Family, Christopher, Herkin & Bishop Stuart; Sylvia Develueax, John Kelly, Communities of Long Bay; Driggs Hill; Congo Town and Long Bay Cays, South Andros; Sis Dominica Delaney, Nurse Chrisanna Reid,Nurse Jackie Jungoy, Nurse Jessa Abad, Nurse, Bernal Espinosa, Nurse Brenette Smith, Nurse Louie Butanas, Nurse Felipe Archibald, Nurse Arelys Perez, Nurse Gadiel Soliman, Nurse Kristen Johnson, Nurse Ray-An Cui, Nurse Livingston Romer, Nurse Jayvee Martinez, Nurse Ramona Adriano and Nurse Peta-Gay Williams; Dr. Deangria Carey, Dr. Bernadette Rolle and Dr. Sia Lewis.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.