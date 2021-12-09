Ernestine Deborah Knowles “TEEN” nee Munroe

age 76 of #33 Silver Gates on Friday, 10th December 2021. Cremation was held.

Ernestine is preceded in death by her Father: Ernest Munroe; Mother: Julia Munroe; Sisters: Gloria Pinder and Eloise Colebrooke; Brother: Livingstone Munroe.

She will be greatly missed, but her memories will live on in the hearts of her 5 Children: Dionne Stubbs (Gareth), Darin Knowles, Vanessa Knowles, Kim Kemp (Dwayne) and Julian Thompson (Christa); Grandchildren: D’nae Stubbs, Dana Kemp, Dillan Kemp, and Zoë Thompson; Great Grandchild: Isla Anderson; Siblings: Ernest Munroe and Rosemary Saunders; Sisters-in-law: Jean Munroe, Gail Munroe, and Bernadette Saunders; Brothers-in-law: Ransford Saunders and Bertram Knowles; Nieces: Denise Sands, Kreimild Saunders, Farrah Deveaux-Issacs, Dr. Nina Graham, Samantha Crenshaw, Nicole Munroe-Jacinthe (Jacques), Gloria & Maria Adderley; Nephews: Vaughan Munroe, Barry Pinder (Theresa), Charles Munroe (Jackie), Troy Munroe, Howard, Harry and David Adderley; Other relatives and Friends: numerous Grand nieces and nephews, Gina Thompson and Family, Maxine Minns and Family, the Rolle Family, Willamae Rolle, Judy Munroe, Reverend Alfred and Jacqueline Stewart, Louis Knowles, Ron and Ann Evans of New York and the Strachan Family, Mr. & Mrs. Noel Gibbs, Ron and Noella Sands, Yvonne Williams, Brenda Strachan, Wyatt Johnson, Pat Thomas, Wesli Thompson & Family, Elizabeth Burrows-Bethel, Deloris Robinson & Family, The Longley Family, Trixie Huyler and Family, The Nassau East North Community, Mr. & Mrs. Douglas Bain, Laverne Baso, Rose Burrows & Family, Mr. & Mrs. William Higgs, Rev’d Kelli Jolly, Vanessa Whitney & Family, the Poitier Family, Tammy Knowles & Family, Kaylisa Bannister, Nadine Holcomb, Sophia Ramgolam, Melvern Williamson, Andrea Jenoure, Debbie Sears-Rolle, Millicent Edgecombe, Elsiemae Williams, the Cooper Family, Cynthia Hamilton, Catherine Davis, Linda Francis & Family, the Romer Family, Barry Sawyer and Deborah Campbell, Miami Northwestern Senior High Class of 1964, Bank America Trust (Bahamas) Ltd Family, Shell Oakes Field Family, Church of God Bernard Road Family, The Anglican Church of Epiphany Family, The Rev’d. Fr. Dwight Bowe, Rector of the Parish of St. Mary the Virgin and Mrs. Bowe, The Rev’d. Canon Harry Ward and Mrs. Ward.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace.

Please forgive us if we inadvertently excluded your name. We thank everyone for your prayers and support during this time.