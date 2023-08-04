Funeral Service for the late Erskine Christopher “Champ” Davis, aged 66 of Kool Acres, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday 5th August, 2023 at St. Anselm’s Roman Catholic Church, Bernard Road, Fox Hill.

Officiating will be Fr. Noel Clark assisted by Deacon: Rev’d. Ricardo Demeritte. Interment will follow in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Fox Hill Road.

Left to cherish his memories are his Loving Wife: Denise Knowles-Davis; Daughters: Euphemia, Tewanda, Erskilla, Krystal, Keisha, Felisha, and Shanique Davis, and Samantha Newbold; Sons: Omar (Kawanda), Errison “Ting” (Indera), Chino “Tunde (Nuricka)”, Temar (Tamara), Lamar (Shannon), Denrick, Kendrick, Adwar (Shikera), Dominque, Dion, Denver, and the late Claudzeno (Helen) Davis; Pets: Gucci, Brownie I, Brownie II, and CoCo; Grand Children: Claudzena, Muricka, Trevon and Trevona Brown, Taney, Claudzeno, Chino Jr., Kesha and ONarjie Davis, Ronnie Johnson Jr., Makhi Edgecombe, Tewano Darling, Anwar, Omar Jr., Omeka, Omariann, Temar Jr. Timaya, Joshua, Arrison, Kellan, Tiasha, Lamari, Kylan, Tamyrah, Kaiden, and Kailyn Davis, and Tevane Ferguson; Great Grand Children: Anwar Davis Jr., Dimaggio Russell, Kaelynn Pinder, Tyler Ferguson, and Khai Rolle; Brothers: Barry (Janice) Smith, Larry (Michelle) Smith, Cyril (Edna) Smith of New York, Pedro (Wilma) Smith of New York, Dino (Michelle Coltraline) Smith of California, Romano Smith, Roberto (Angela) Smith of Atlanta, Tino Smith, Derek, Lionel (Stephanie), Andre, Dale (Flora), Peter (Mary), and Paul Davis, Roscoe (Hyacinth) Russell, and Wendel (Linda) Huyler; Sisters: Jaqueline Smith of Washington D.C., Sheenie (Rudolph) Pratt, Sheria (Harry) Saunders, Carla (Mark) Bastian, Toinette (Berkley) Munnings, ShirleyMae, Dorothy Davis-McPhee, Portia McFord, Harriet Rolle, Jacinta (Melvin) Deveaux, Kenva (Rollie) Hanna, Patricia (Cephas) Bowe, and Eva Bowe, Patrice, and Lavern Ferguson; Nieces & Nephews: Shanette, Shanelle, Larry Jr., Dellareece, Roberto Jr., Jhanaya, Jordan, Rechad, Eduardo, Pedro Jr, Sashai, Shannon, Lauren, Gia, Ariana, Shalom, Lia, Jamal Davis, Candice Bullard, Rudolph Jr., Berlin, Angelo, and Rashad Pratt, Tavon Cash, Shavon Davis-Alouidor, Angelica Lockhart-Bastian, Phylicia Bastian Moseley, McNeil and Johnathan Saunders, Angela Smith, Tianna Munnings-Hunt, Teisha, Tenille and Berkley Munnings, Norman Davis, Alicia Gibson, Antinique Bastian, Tamara, Nekeisa and Raquel Bowe, Decoya (Jerrad) Sturrup, Orissa Huyler, Rotisha Russell, Rothia, Krystale, and Chrisnika Ferguson, Christopher & Wendell Huyler Jr., Cephas Bowe Jr., Antillio (Candace) Bastian, Rondino (Leisa) Ferguson, Alicia Gibson, and Trevor Turnquest; Other relatives and friends: Charles and Jill Albury, Antoinette Nesbitt, Nancy Williams, Brenda Ferguson, and family, J. Anthony McKinney, Dale Woodside, Sally Chisolm, Karen Curtis, Deborah Leadon, Mark & Peggy Smith, Jackie Leadon, and Family, Cleomi Turner, Minouch, and Cliva Limages, and all his Domino partners, Dr. Bodha, Staff at Medi Center Prince Charles, Hon. Fred Mitchell M.P., John Pinder, Shonell Ferguson, Hon. Vaughn Miller, Hon. Basil McIntosh, staff of The Village Foodstore and Davis Trucking, the entire Fox Hill Community, the Rockcrusher Road family, and the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources; Special thanks: Dr. Magnus Ekedede, Dr. Antonio Guerrero, Dr. Eli Edwards, Dr. Eddison Thompson, Fr. Noel Clarke and St. Anselm’s Parish Family, E.D. Landscaping Staff, the Kool Acres Community, Management and staff of Dolphin Encounters, Scott Cartwright, The Staff of Accident and Emergency, Levaugh Neymour, Emma Foulkes, and Permanent Secretaries: Phedra Turnquest, Janice Miller, Reginald Saunders and Cora Colebrooke.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 4th August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 5th August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.