Erskine Christopher Davis, aged 66, of Kool Acres, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, 19th July 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Denise Davis; daughters: Eupheria, Erskilla, Keisha, Tewanda, Falisha, Krystal, Shaniqua Davis, and Samantha; sons: Omar, Errison ‘Ting’, Chino ‘Tunde’, Temar, Lamar, Denrick, Dion, Kenrick, Dominique and Denver Davis; numerous grand and great grand children; sisters: Portia, Carla, Sheenie, Sheria, Toinette, Jacinta, Dorothy, Kenva, Wanda, Harriet, Shirleymae, Jackie, and Shelly; brothers: Barry, Larry, Cyril, Pedro, Dino, Roncino, Tino, Dereck, Dale, Peter, Paul, Andre, and Lionel.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.