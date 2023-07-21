Obituaries

Estelle Daisy Maude McNeilly

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email July 21, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Estelle Daisy Maude McNeilly age 79 years of # #28 Delaporte Point, West Bay Street and formerly of Nicholls Town, Andros died at Pat’s Senior Citizen Care Home on Monday July 17th, 2023.

She is survived by her Son: Kevin Jullion; Daughter: Jeanine Lee; Granddaughters: Jasmine Collins & Shannon Collins; Niece: Gina Pieri; Nephews: Derek, Kirk and David Catalano; Brother-in-law:  Peter Catalano and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email July 21, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

SCHEDAR POLLUS PARKER

July 21, 2023

Ernest Leon Pinnock Sr.

July 21, 2023

Malinda Louise Fernander

July 21, 2023

RANDOLPH CLEO SMITH

July 21, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button