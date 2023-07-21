DEATH NOTICE

Estelle Daisy Maude McNeilly age 79 years of # #28 Delaporte Point, West Bay Street and formerly of Nicholls Town, Andros died at Pat’s Senior Citizen Care Home on Monday July 17th, 2023.

She is survived by her Son: Kevin Jullion; Daughter: Jeanine Lee; Granddaughters: Jasmine Collins & Shannon Collins; Niece: Gina Pieri; Nephews: Derek, Kirk and David Catalano; Brother-in-law: Peter Catalano and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.