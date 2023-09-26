Less than a minute

0 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Esther Rahming, 97 yrs., a resident of Sisal Road West, Golden Gates #1 & formerly of Moonshine Drive, Sunshine Park, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, 20 September, 2023.

She is survived by her 1 daughter: Loranna Judy Roberts; 5 grandchildren: Avery & Andrew Johnson, Therez Roberts, Unlisa Brice & Kayla Ingraham; numerous great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Louise Pople & Albertha Turnquest; numerous nieces, nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.