Funeral service for the late Eugene Joseph age 53 years of Seven Hills, Blue Hill Road South will be held on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy, Baillou Hill Road South.

Officiating will be Bishop Kendal Simmons assisted by Associate Pastor Graham McKinney and other ministers of the gospel. Cremation will follow.

He was predeceased by his father: Jean Claude Joseph.

Left to cherish is memories are his wife: Alruda Charlton-Joseph; children: Rachel-Grace Joseph, D’Eureka Bastian-Burrows and Alseanda Johnson; grandchildren: Seantel-Leah Sands, Larry Burrows, and Shawn Moss; mother: Princess Simms-Joseph; mother-in-law: Almada Stubbs; sister: Glendina Joseph; adopted sister: Diana Munroe; son-in-law: Jovann Burrows; sisters-in-law: Shawana McDonald, Victoria Darville, Maria Curtis, Christina Darville and Sharlane Charlton; brothers-in-law: Rodney Darville, Prince, Gary, Marvin, Leelin, Rudolph, Quinton Charlton and Trevor McDonald; nieces-in-law: Shandera, Amanda Dawkins, Rashae Darville and Madison Coakley; nephews-in-naw: Vencell Stubbs, Dashad, Rodney Jr., Kenrod Darville, Nicholas Bredston Filsaime Delano, Nathan Coakley Shandy and Emmanuel Dawkins; great grandniece: Aliyah Darville-Duke; great grandnephew: James Dawkins-Parcius; uncles: Philip, Vincent Simms, and Anthony Barr; aunts: Shirley Simms and Patricia Woodside; aunts-in-law: Destina and Mary Simms; uncles-in-law: Leroy Woodside and Clarence Arnette; Other relatives and friends including: AML Foods Ltd. Family, Burton Johnson, Ian Ferguson, Careo Cash, Sr. Kevin Aiken, Gregory Saunders, Craig Bethel, Elvano Johnson, Calvin Dean, Sean Moss, Jamal Bain, Fr. James Palacios, Martha Butler and Family, Priscila Forbes, Donnika Bastian, Seven Hills, Cat Island Communities, The Princess Margaret Hospital, Nicko Ingraham, Samuel Charlton and family, Julie Mackey, Oddessa Duncombe, Vince Martin, Jerry Adder and Family. The Family of the late Albertha Simms, the Family of the late Harry Newton, the Family of the late Jeffrey Barr, the Family of the late Olesha Demeritte, the Simms Family, the Demeritte Family, the Pickstock Family, the Woodside Family, the Paul Family, Beaulmae Lightbourne and Family, Erma Colebrooke and Family, Tezel Bowe and Family, Bennot and Claudette Blot-Boston, Ilene Colebrooke and Family, the Taylor Family, Maria Wilson and Family, Rio Wilson and Family, Fred Stuart and Family, the Cash Family, Jean Bienaime and Family, The Winder Family, Madge Munroe and Family, the Family of the Late Doreen Humes, The Coakley Family, the Palmtree Family, the Lightbourne Family, The Edmond Family, the Brennen Family, Stickey #2, the Jenour Family, Pastor Rickeno R. Moncur, Pasts Stephanie Chisholm, Mount Tabor Church Family, the King Street Family Gary, Leon, Carrington, Sticky, James, Guff, Ason, Lennox, Lavanc Percival, Arthur, Troy, Sylvan, Barry, Michael, The Ross Corner Family and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held in the Serenity Suite of Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until service time.