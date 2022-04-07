Funeral Service for the late Eugene Olson Campbell, 61 years of Fire Trail Rd, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at Temple Fellowship Ministries International, Davis Street. Officiating will be Prophet Stephen Munroe assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Garden’s Cemetery.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Eugene is preceded in death by his Mother: Andreé Yvonne Campbell.



Left to cherish his precious memories are his Wife: Monique Campbell; Father: Olson Edward Campbell; Sons: Dario, Eugene II, Shaquille (Kate), Giovanni, and Kyle Campbell; Daughters: Jewel and Jasmine Campbell; Grandchild: Alaia Campbell; Brothers: Mario Sr. (Normica), Dwayne Sr., and Bannerman Sr. (Rochelle); Sisters: Natasha (Angelo) and Geann Campbell; In-Laws: Wilhemenia (Macloid) Shearer, Pamela Franks, Maxine Benjamin, Anthony Franks, Philip (Bonnie) Franks, Leslie (Gina) Sealy, Jermaine (Cho Cho) Mackey; Nephews and Nieces: Mario Jr., Miguel, and Angel Campbell, Dwayne Campbell II, Wren, Andrea, and Angela Campbell, Bannerman Jr. and Brandi Campbell, Denneisha and Dennis II Dean, Antonia Culmer, Dahria, Anita, Philippa and Raquino Franks, Barbara Za Conliffe, Nicole Sealy, Sandy Campbell, Tovera, Tomiko, Tomia and Feodor Shearer, Jermaine Jr. and Madisson Mackey, Shatell, Deandra, Demetrius, Urias Rolle; Grandniece & nephew: Alasja, Ashtell, Amy, and Timothy; Aunts and Uncles: Grace Johnson, Marsha (Clifton) Smith, Linda (Eugene) Gibson, Joan Gray, Michael Bethell and Nancy (Kevin) Deveaux, Ginger, Madeline, Maria and Lily Campbell, Peggy Bethel, Eugene Iphill, Marcia (Clinton) Bowe; Cousins: Rod (Anastacia), Celeste (Ken), Paula, Jauneatte, Anishka, Tajama, Latheria, Heidi, Lynden Sr. (Nadia), Anastacia (Calvin), Sydney Jr., Yolanda, Wendel, Wenzel, Mark (Sheral), Akieno, Akira, Aaron, Tavara, Richard, Kashif, Renaldo, Riquerro, Najee, Anthony, Rumeal, Michelle, Marcus, Michael Jr. (Cadijah), Neil (Brittany), Teron (Charlisa), Keva, Kevin Jr. and Kendra, Monique Greenslade, Tanya, Terry, Ann, Amber, Nina, Heather, Elizabeth, Patreka, Donna, Shakara, Ferron, Astascio, Symone, Erma-Mae, Rush, Sophia, LaKesha, Jack, Mark, Forrest, Tachuka, Scott, Darrel, Omar, Dominique, Marcian, Mario, Patrick, Nimala, Valdez, and Rasheed; Godparents: Fletcher Cooper and Jackie Barnett; Godchildren: D’antoin Cooper, Toneko Miller, Deandra Rolle, and Gennera Miller; Best Friend: Anthony Cooper; Other Relatives and Friends: Bishop Kirkwood Murphy and Family, Antonio Piere, Chanda Brown, Kathy Powell-Johnson, Skater, Marlene Miller & Family, Jessie and Neil Harrison & Family, Pastor Ivan Carey & Family, Karen Kikivarakis-Ferguson & Family, Julie Miller & Family, Coralie Wilson & Family, Latrisha King & Family, Leticia Bastian, Kenzo & Kendrick Roberts, Anzie Strachan and family, Inderia, Mikey Dread, Catherine Thurston, Elliotte Strachan and family, Zina Strachan, Stephanie Bain & Family, Lefluer Family, Brice Family, Alfreda Strachan & Family, Roberts Family, Helen Stuart & Family, Mary Rose & Family, Dashwell Flowers, Marcia Moncur & Family, Bishop Coakley & Family, Sean Knowles & Family, Pastor Gary Edgecombe & Family, Pastor Ian Johnson & Family, Pastor King & Family, Jesse & Family, Lamont & Crystal, Mr. Ching & Family, Renee, Renne, Junior, Jackie, Dale, and Nelson Grant, The Grant Family, Rev & Mrs. Melvin Grant, Terrance Weech & Family, Prophet Hanchell & Family, Nate Hudson & Family, Mildred Taylor & Family, Chandalair Smith & Family, Sherry Edgecombe & Family, Pastor Brice & Family Pastor Fanchon Braynen & Family, Sean Culmer (Dog Man), Janet Serrette & Family, Mr. Russell & Family, Val Miller & Family, Louise Paul & Family, Nathaniel Ferguson & Family, The Shearer Family, The Franks Family, Temple Fellowship Ministries International, Members of Believers Embassy International, The Kingsmen, Old Timers Softball Association, Management & Staff at King Automotive, Management & Staff and Keshon’s, Management & Staff at Kenneth’s, Management & Staff at Bayside, Management & Staff at Fergies, Management & Staff at Careys, Management & Staff at Gem Discount, Management & Staff at Going Places Travel, Management & Staff at Bargain Wholesaler International, The Balls Alley Community, The Fire Trail Community, and a host of other relatives and friends, too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday April 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday April 9th from 9:00 a.m. until service time.