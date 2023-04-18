Obituaries

Eulalee Miller Batiste

Funeral service for Eulalee Miller Batiste, 65 yrs., a resident of Churchill Ave, Chippingham & formerly of Westmoreland, Jamaica, will be held at The Salvation Army Grants Town, West & Meadow Streets, on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.  Officiating will be Captain Gertha Momplaisir & Captain Marc Eddy Momplaisir, assisted by Major Roodolph Meo. Interment follows in Westmoreland, Jamaica.

Left to cherish her fond memories are her loving sons: Kevin, Dwayne, Graig, Corey and Javon; sisters: Rev. Gloria Ferguson, Cute Miller, Florence Peart; Brother: Erol Peart; grandchildren: Dwanique, Andrea, Jaden, Akazir, Dwayne Jr., Dwanea, Kadre and Kimorey; numerous nieces and nephews & a host of relatives & friends including: Mr. Randy Carey, Jason Woods, David Poitier, June, Mrs. Taylor & family, Rev. Steven Duncombe & family, Georgette Burrows, Kerine McIntosh & family, Paulette Smith & family, Rashan Thurston & family & the entire Salvation Army Bahamas Division.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

