Funeral service for Eunice Luellan Thompson, 64 yrs., a resident of #199 Millenium Gardens, will be held at Emmanuel Gospel Chapel, Emmanuel’s Drive, Malcolm Allotment, on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Dexter Duvalier, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

She is Predeceased by: Parents: Samuel & Pearline Thompson

Brother: Samuel ‘Sammy’ Thompson

She is Survived by: Daughter & Son-In-Law: Aniskha & Cpl.1713 Perry Johnson 2 Grandsons: Paris & Ayden Johnson

3 Sisters: Vanrea Smith of Long Island, Patricia ‘Patsy’ Bonimy of Grand Bahama & Marsha (Capt. Kirkland) Smith

Nieces: Vandette Smith of Wisconsin, Nurse Philipa Smith, Anna Taylor of Canada, Nurse Gaynell Rolle, Shavanti Smith, Samara (George) Ambrister and

Samia Thompson

Nephews: Daniel (Doorish) Smith, Denver Sr. (LoAnn) Johnson, Bradney Bonimy Sr., Desmond Taylor of New York, K’Mond (Mandisa) Smith, Samuel Thompson, Samon Thompson and Kirshon Smith

1 Uncle: Michael Henry Brown

Grand-Nieces: Jade McCartney of Florida, Nia Bain, Kirissa & Kirsten Rolle, DeAnna Johnson, Trinity and Kaiyah Smith, Samya Ambrister, Ay’Den and Ash’Li Nixon of Canada

Grand-Nephews: Ajami Drakes, Rugeris Smith, Antiro (Taushiana) Riley of Florida, Tori (Roasia) Ingraham of Florida, , Charon Penn of Florida, Shaquille Rolle, Bradney Bonimy Jr., of Grand Bahama, Denver Johnson Jr., Jordan Taylor and Rylee McPhee

Great-Grand Niece: Torielle Ingraham of Florida; Great-Grand Nephew: Token Ingraham of Florida

Care-Givers: Austine Rolle of Florida & Neighbor Fredricka Smith (Affectionately called her Adopted Daughters), Cousin and Friend Stephaine Bain and Cousin Linda Bain-Miller

The Assemblies of Brethren in the Bahamas and Leaders and Members of Emmanuel Gospel Chapel.

Special Friends: Judith Taylor, Joanne Knowles, Shandles Barry, Marilyn

Colebrooke, Patricia Berry, Nurse Janet Hepburn, Gwenderlyn Evans, Lorraine Wallace of Washington, Theresa Thompson, Janice Farrington, Rosemary Adderley of Long Island, Pastor Tyrone Thompson, Pastor Dexter & Karen Duvalier, Pastor Stanley Pinder of Grand Bahama, Cousin Elaine ‘Popsey’ Sands,Cousin Stephen Whylly, Pastor Craig Knowles, Minister Andrew Davis, Cousin Terry Bain, Clarise Forbes, Cyntyche Smith, Sheryl Sands-D’Arceuill, Ruth Munnings, Jaquelyn McMinns, Clayton Woodside, Ian Major, Patricia Laing, Debbie Flowers and McGregory Knowles.

Numerous relatives including: Hon. Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt, Drs. Conville & Corrine SinQue-Brown, Ms. Hilda Outten & family, Emma Thompson & Family, Gary Bain & Family, Robert Taylor & Family, Claudine Thompson, The Entire Brown Family, The Entire Thompson Family, Marina Smith & Family, Inga Johnson, Misty Sands of Florida, Aunt Mary Davis & family, Phoebe Martin & Caroyln Walkins & Elaine Sands of Grand Bahama, Audrey Barnett of Long Island, Jeffrey Bain and family, Lavern Gray & Family, The Millennium Garden’s family and all other family members who loved Eunice – too many to mention.

God-children: Mr. Sheldon, Shenika (Roosevelt) Pollard, Crystal (Adrian) Williams, Tromaine Bodie, Alexia Smith and Aaron Munnings

Special thanks to the dedicated Staff of PMH including the Doctors and Nurses of The Gyne Ward, Accident & Emergency and ICU, Dr. Farquharson &Team, Lynette Bain, N/O II Hall, N/O II Douglas, Nurse McClure, Nurse Young, Staff of The Pavilion Medical Centre Dialysis Section, Staff of Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Staff of Lakeview Memorial Gardens and all those who called, texted, sent flowers and prayed. We the family are eternally grateful for your love and support, God bless you all!

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & on Friday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.