Funeral Announcement

Eunique Algerie Munroe, age 38 years, a resident of #17 Bacardi Road, will be held at 10am, on Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at Five Porches of Deliverance Center, Poinciana Avenue. Officiating will be Prophet Silvia Farquharson, assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish her delicate memories are her Father: Bertie Munroe Sr; sister: Juteria (Genya) Munroe; brothers: Colan Rolle,(Nicole) Marvin Simmons, Geno & Bertie Munroe Jr; nieces & nephews: Theola Strachan (De’juan), Ju-Ron & Rohan Fertilien, Kiya Simmons, Geyonce, Geno & Gino Munroe, Deandra, Adrian, Conlan, Chynarye, Cleveland, Bodie, Danazio, Valencia, Abagail, Kierria, Savannah, Deashea, Keshea, Colin, Anneka and Blair Rolle; aunts: Beryl Rolle, SallyMae McKenzie, Valrica, Geroldine, Millicent, Annette & Zenola; grand aunts: Gloria Smith & Izona Rolle; special friend: Gary Turnquest; special sisters: Crystal Moxey, Olivia Johnson, Shirlean, Melinda, Clarissa, Henesha, & Samantha; other relatives and friends: Robert & Delerene Bullard & Family, Lynden Vincent, Eulease, Syble, Cornelius Jr, Carlton, Otis, Craig Rolle, Euthlee, Marsha, Allan Jr, Rochelle, Shandria, Lathera, Shonique, Brenson, Allie, Keesa, Kimberly, Shavanda, Shameka, Renea McKenzie, Dion, Shavargo, Curtis, Shavonne Robinson & Family, Anishka Colebrooke & Family, Shaniek Pinder & Family, Ronald Fertillien & family, Dionisio D’Aguliar & Family, Lillian Dean & Family, Racquel Brown & Family, Apostle Livingston Lynes and Voice of The Watchman Apostolic Church Family, Pastor Alex Davidson, T.B.O.J.C. Church, Bishop Moses Johnson, The Hard Rock, Café Johnny Canoe & Royal Blue family, The entire Bacardi Road Family, Stuart Manor, Alexander Community and The Class of 200 at the Government High School; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Ltd, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, on Friday, from 12noon to 5pm and at the Church, from 9am, until service time.