European conflict could create tourism upswing for region, says IDB president

While countries in the region will face inflationary pressures continuing from the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Inter-American Development Bank President Mauricio Claver-Carone contended yesterday that the region is likely to see improved tourism numbers, adding that the IDB is poised to help the region expand the business of tourism this year.

Claver-Carone made the remarks during a virtual media roundtable. He expressed that while countries in the Caribbean will see inflationary pressure on wheat, soy, corn, and possibly even fertilizer, there could be opportunities to look to deeper trade within the Latin American and Caribbean communities and for countries to bolster their own agricultural sectors.

“There are countries in the region that are also wheat and corn producers that may see through the rise in global commodity prices an opportunity in regard to their exports,” said Claver- Carone.

“Russia is one of the largest providers of fertilizer to Latin America and the Caribbean, and I think you’re going to see an impact there as well.

“So we have to help minimize those impacts. Energy and food products, we’re going to see those pressures and that’s where we need to play a bigger role and help minimize and mitigate that impact.”

However, he said the big opportunities in the region during this time are likely to arise out of the tourism sector. He said with the conflict in Europe looming large, there is the likelihood that North Americans will vacation close to home.

“What we’re seeing is American tourists and Canadians are minimizing their length of travel,” said Claver-Carone.

“North American tourism is likely to increase focus on regional tourism. Mexico has been the greatest beneficiary, and I think the second greatest beneficiary could be the Caribbean.

“We need to help create supply lines, supply chains for hotels and resorts. They are overwhelmingly dependent on imports, so we can help supply more of those hotels chains and resorts with local, domestic suppliers. Agriculture will be a big beneficiary.”

He said he intends to make 2022 the year of the Caribbean at the IDB, with a record level of financial support by tripling approvals from the $435 million approved from the Caribbean in 2021, to $1.3 billion.