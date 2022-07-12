Euthanasia unavoidable for HSGB

The Humane Society of Grand Bahama (HSGB) is having to put animals to sleep simply because there is no more room, according to Executive Director Tip Burrows.

The society has been committed to the population control of stray animals on the island since 1968 and is the only animal welfare organization on the island providing a safe haven for animals that are homeless and abused.

It takes in an average of 1,100 animals each year. According to Burrows, 85 percent of the organization’s animal intake are dogs and 15 percent are cats.

“The facility is able to house 100 dogs comfortably, and we are currently at that number with more dogs coming in every day,” she said.

The organization has had to seek various means of decreasing the number of dogs on the compound.

“We were recently able to send some of the dogs to our rescue partners in Florida, New York and Maine, which enabled us to have some space to receive more,” Burrows said.

Even with the assistance of the rescue partners, HSGB’s capacity is still at its maximum, she indicated.

To decrease the number of animals housed at the shelter, HSGB has increased its euthanasia rate.

Euthanasia is generally reserved for animals that are terminally ill or have contagious medical conditions like parvovirus.

In such cases, these animals are humanely put to death to avoid them suffering or to decrease the risk of infecting other animals. More recently, however, euthanasia has become more frequent.

“We have always euthanized for safety purposes and population control to ensure quality care at our facility,” Burrows said.

When selecting the dogs that are to be euthanized, Burrows said, “temperament, the ability to get along with humans and other dogs (which may increase the chance of adoption) and overall health of the animal all play a vital role”.

The society has always relied on donations from the public.

“There are 20 members of staff and the current annual budget is approximately $800,000,” Burrows said.

“This includes salaries, upkeep of the buildings, and supplying the animals with food, medication, and everything else that they may need.

“Thirty percent of the budget is sponsored by Grand Bahama Port Authority, while the government of The Bahamas gives a stipend that covers about seven percent of the expenses.

“Ironically, due to Hurricane Dorian, the pandemic, and the state of the economy, donations and support [have] decreased while the need for services has increased, which poses a real problem.”

However, Burrows said there are ways that the community can assist with the overpopulation of stray animals on the island, which has led to overcrowding at the facility.

Spaying and neutering pets is the most important way pet owners can help, she noted.

Burrows said the service is provided free of charge. Interested individuals may contact HSGB and make an appointment to have the procedure done or may receive a voucher for the service.

“We hear a variety of reasons why people don’t spay and neuter their dogs and cats,” Burrows said.

“They meant to but didn’t get around to it, or they want the females to have one litter, or they don’t believe in it, or, in the case of dogs, they want to have puppies to sell.

“This is particularly a problem with pit bull type dogs and small breed dogs. Many people also don’t realize that neutering their males is just as important as spaying their females.”

Though Burrows noted there has been an increase over the last 20 years in responsible pet owners, it’s still not enough.

In previous years, the HSGB has taken its spay and neuter program to the community with a mobile van.

“If we can raise the money for supplies, and bring in vets, we can get the van back on the road,” Burrows said.

“We can’t afford to have our doctor go out because we need the clinic revenue to keep our doors open.”

The only way to reduce the number of animals at the shelter, other than euthanasia, is adoption, according to Burrows.

She said, “Adoption of the animals has always been difficult to accomplish in large numbers with an average of six adoptions per month, but it is still an option once persons meet specific requirements including providing a safe, fenced environment for the animal.”

But she warned it’s important that people be more mindful, considerate and informed when acquiring animals.

“Before you get that cute puppy or pit bull, please think about it,” she said.

“Being a pet owner is a big commitment that lasts about 10 to 15 years. If you cannot afford vet visits, the costs of shots and medications, please do not get a pet”.

Burrows urges anyone with concerns, or those who may be interested in volunteering or donating, to contact the HSGB.

“Euthanizing these animals is not something that we enjoy doing,” she said.

“We would like to save them all, but it’s a matter of space and money, which we just don’t have enough of.”