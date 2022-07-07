Funeral Service for the Late EVAN Q. KEMP, age 49 years of Heritage Subdivision, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mary, Star of Sea, Catholic Church. Officiating will be Father Oswald Ferguson, assisted by Father David Cooper. Cremation will follow.

He is survived by his wife: Latanya Kemp; son: Devaughn Kemp; daughter: Denelle Kemp; siblings: Pastors Wellington (Bridgette) Kemp, Wesley Kemp, Rosanita (Vincent) Henfield, Marzell (Michelle) Kemp of Jamaica, Lazelle (Ricardo) Kelly, Marco (aka KC) Kemp, Matori Sr. (Khalilah) and Markan (aka CK) Kemp; uncles and aunts: Bernell Wildgoose, Ashwell (Nurse Verdella) Saunders, Nurse Carnetta Allen, Nurse Janet (Bishop Huden) Roberts, Joel Saunders, Bernadelle Saunders, Bishop John (Enith) Mcintosh, Harry Saunders, Aswell (Margarita) Roberts, Minister Dorie Kemp, Apostle Carolyn (Bishop Clifton) Cooper, Pastor Cecil (Iona) Kemp, Relda Kemp and Pettlin Kemp; grandaunts: Hazel (Horatio) Baillou, Marilee Woodside and Maydeane (David) Smith; nieces and nephews: Selena, Wellington III and Darius Kemp, Tanika (Ervin) Gardiner, Reginald McKenzie, Rinaldo and LaRiya Kelly, Tremmell and Isabelle Kemp, Matori Jr., Kristori, Matari, Cervara and Matorin Kemp; numerous cousins; father-in-law: Remorn Lightbourne (Linda); brother-in-law: Nahshon Lightbourne (Angie); sisters-in-law: Ramona Lightbourne-Taylor (Ramon), Regina Munroe-Ricketts (Miguel), Sophia Lightbourne; godchild: Nahshontia Lightbourne; host of other relatives and friends including​: The Family of Roseynell Saunders-Kemp and Marzel “KC” Kemp, East End Community, Abaco (Down The Shore) Community, Class of 1989 Hawksbill High School, The Family of Remorn Lightbourne, Beverly (Dr. Leslie Culmer), Leonard Lightbourne, Frances Henfield, Denise Strachan, Jodie Webb, Nikia Woodside, Alexdia Henfield, Elizabeth Munnings-Smith; Management and Staff of Insurance Management (Bahamas) Limited, Niels Nielsen, Kurt Sawall, Mira Lightbourne and The Ferguson Family, Olethea Gardiner and Family, Naomi Stubbs and Family, Shurn and Family, Evelyn Lightbourne and Family, Jessie Rigby and Family, Jennie Russell and Family, Cara Forbes and Family, Anthon Bowleg and Family.

Viewing will be held at Caraval Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. THERE WILL BE NO VIEWING AT THE CHURCH.