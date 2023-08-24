Obituaries

Evelyn Corrine Rolle

DEATH NOTICE

For Evelyn Corrine Rolle, 57 yrs., a resident of Turtle Drive, Bel Air Estates & formerly of Pinefield, Acklins, died at his residence on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

She is survived by her 2 sons: Andrew & Ashton Rolle; 1 grandchild: Romarhi Rolle; sisters: Victoria, Dellarease & Shanay Taylor, Lynette Foster, Nicky Bowe; 1 stepsister: Sherry Missick; 3 brothers: Meckel, Geo & Kishno Taylor; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.

