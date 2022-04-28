Funeral service for the Late EVELYN “EVVIE” YVONNE SAUNDERS age 68 years of #12 Coach Road, Freeport and formerly of Bimini, Bahamas will be held on Saturday April 30, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of Mt Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Bailey Town, Bimini. Officiating will be Rev. Joel Rolle, assisted by Rev. John Saunders and Rev. Oriel Rolle. Interment will follow in Bimini Northern Cemetery, Porgy Bay, Bimini.

She is survived by her children: Fredrick Laing, Solomon Frazier, Clyde Lundy Jr. and Bianca Lundy; step daughter: Kesia Armbrister; grandchildren: Africayahna and Rajah Laing, Asher, Asthon, Ashanti, Janiyah and Dreshon Frazier, Clyde Lundy III, Jaden and Jahran Toote and Briagernae Douglas; great grandchildren: Malaysia Denis, Austin Paramor and Azeena Frazier; brothers: Henfield (Dorothy “Lala” Saunders) (pre-deceased), Presley Saunders (Lisa), Oleo Saunders (Karen), John Saunders (Cheryl) and Christopher Saunders (Cleola); sister: Sandra Saunders-Cash (Garland); nieces: Stephanie Sawyer (Barry), Gloria Barnett (Reginald), Juanita Roberts (Jerome), Dana Grant, Penny Saunders, Robin Saunders, Calvaise McPhee (Mario), Joy Saunders, Azure Major, Tassie Bullard (Shannon), Cherie Hinzey (Cocaderon), Jonisha Poitier (Vacarro), Christie, Christonia and Chrishanda Saunders, Shondra Russell (Rico) and Chyna Martin (Dremeko); nephews: Leslie “Bubba” (pre-deceased) and Antonio Saunders (Sharri), Dudley, Raynaldo, Robert “Bob”, Shawn (Janice), Huleo (Lisa), Rocky (Stephanie), John Jr. and Gevin Saunders, Willard (Atavia), Christon, Henfield and Merlin Saunders and John P. McKinney II (Jamie); god children: Nekkos Garland, Nicholas Cash, Athina Major and Santana Wilson; special friends and family: Kitty Saunders, Maria Levarity-Green, Dwight Flowers, Gaynell Gaitor, Julie Capron, Tassie Bullard, Yvaughnia Saunders, Dorothy Davis, Valderia Farrington, Gerard Douglas, Desmond Durham, Dorel Pratt, Sherrell Pinder, Bambi Westcott and Ryan Bowe; a host of relatives and friends: Bishop Sobig Kemp and First Lady Elizabeth Kemp, Dr. Roop, Sister Joann Knowles, Natasha Stuart, Juanita Gaitor, Verlene Smith, Merlene Saunders, Eartha Rolle, Nicky Brown, Wonnie Saunders and family, Joanne Knowles, Jeffrey Davis, Pertina Saunders, Ruth Pinder and Family, The Kinglocke Family, Frankia Saunders and John P. McKinney I.

Viewing will be held at the Cathedral of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Bailey Town, Bimini on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to service time at church.