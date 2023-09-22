Funeral service for Mrs. Evelyn Rolle AKA “EVE”, 57 years a resident of #16 Turtle Drive, Carmichael Road, will be held at Bible Truth Ministries, Martin’ s Close, on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Officiating: Pastor Ellison Greens lade, assisted by Other Ministers. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish her memories are her:

Sons: Andrew & Ashton Rolle

Mother In law: Estine Rolle

Grandson: Romarhi Rolle

Sisters: Victoria, Shantay, Meouchi, Dellereese Taylor, Lynette Foster, Misty Bowe

Adopted Sister: Minister Cherry Missick

Sisters In-law: Shantel Nelson, Rochelle, Eserine Role, Marie Lemme, Laverne Clarke

Brothers: Meckel II, Kishno (Melissa), Giovanni Taylor

Brothers In law: Uriah, Raymond, Nahum Tyrone Rolle, Ian Foster

Aunts: Beryl Loriston, Doritha (Pete) Smith, Maureen, Robertha, Leona, Azely Taylor (Prince), Jenese Watkins, Juliamae Johnson, Romain Taylor

Uncles: Berkley (Sarah) Williamson, Michael Hanna (Denise), Dudley (Jennifer), Reno (Pamela) Taylor, Nelson (Jackie) Johnson

Nieces: Shana, Ma’Liyiah, Gia, Gina Taylor, Seleste Green, Alexandria Wells, Lashante Burnside, Imani Sui-Chang, Shorneka Williams, Emily Foster

Nephews: Sterling Francis Meckel III, Maddix,Makai, Kishno, Delmar, Travis Taylor, Lloyd Green, Milik Bowe, Frankey Williams, Ronald Knowles, Ian , Ethen Foster, Mitchell, Menelik Simms, Anson Bain

Grandnieces & Grandnephews: Nilah Taylor, Cordero Ferguson, Traevanno, Traevon, Traeshon Maynard

Godchildren: Bryanique Whymns, ReAnne Anderson & Rachante` Colebrook.

Cousins: Aris (Lorenzo), Returea (Wesley), Jane, Elder Bursil (Renee), Elvis, Michael, Oralee, Vangy, Felton, Catherine, Antone (Anna), Dwane (Michelle), Ricardo, Princess, Troy, Giles (Donette), Ryan, Kino (Anya), Donnell (Bruce), Valarie, Daphne, Tanya, Anthony, Keith, Jerry, Linda, Jackie, Brian, Shelly, Charles & Samantha, Phyllis, Dorcas, Neil, Dwight, Keva, Kevin, Kenva and Eric, Elizabeth, Barabara, Bridgette (Errol), Dorcas (Reggie), Elton & Lottie Williamson, Dennis (Valerie), Brian, Derrick (Mary), Sandra (Derrick), Judy, (Gregory) Portia, Beryl (Craig) Jenny Genesta Jackson, Elther (Elkin), Mary, Damene, Patsy Smith, Arlington & Lovenia King, Walter (Christine), Ashley (Maureen), Lydia, Marcus (Georgia), Valrie Taylor , Pauline (Burton), Rev. Thelcene Gibson Simms, Sheila, Velma, Arthel, Edwina, Curlean, Hon. Shane D Gibson, The Williamson Family, the Miller Family, Bishop Brice Thompson & Family

Special Friends: Janise McKenzie, Delarese Beneby, Jennifer Braynen, Patrice Colebrook, Tyrell Farquharson, Lola Inghram, Beryl Hanna, Marion Taylor & Family, Charlice Curry, Jamal & Inderia Ingraham & family, The Black Family

A Host of Other Family & Friends including: Georgette Sands, Marilyn Moss, Noemi Higgs & Family, Maggie Arnette, Bishop Stanley Ferguson and The New Free Community Holiness Family, Bishop Trevor & Sharon Williamson and the Trinity Full Gospel Family, Rev Roslyn Astwood and St. Stephen’s Baptist Church family, Pastor Ellison & Leila Greenslade and the Bible Truth Ministries and family, Bishop Gloria Ferguson & The Mount Arawak Church Family, Bishop Rudolph Bowe & Family, Rev Denise Whymns, Pine Field Connection, Numerous family and friends too many to mention.

THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC VIEWING.

SIGNING OF GUEST BOOK WILL BE AT DEMERITTE’S FUNERAL HOME, MARKET STREET ON FRIDAY FROM 10-6:00 P.M. & AT THE CHURCH ON SATURDAY.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE BEING HANDLED BY DEMERITTE’S FUNERAL HOME, MARKET STREET.