Dear Editor,

We will begin where Ant Clear ended in a previous letter. There is a saying, those who don’t learn from the past are sure to repeat it.

We have learned and that is why we refuse to repeat it.

Everything rises and falls on leadership. As goes Prime Minister Philip Davis, so goes the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

As went former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, so went the Free National Movement (FNM) — down to an ignominious defeat.

No. Minnis was not the whole problem, but he was a huge part of it. We were warned but we did not believe it.

In December 2016, seven members of our parliamentary caucus advised the governor general (Dame Marguerite Pindling) in a letter that they had lost confidence in as their leader.

It was noted at the time, that there were other members of the FNM parliamentary caucus who were also displeased with Minnis but chose not to sign the letter.

It was also pointed out that “…Some of the strongest advocates for Dr. Minnis were the ones who helped to spearhead that vote of no confidence, because they finally saw the incapacity, or the inability or the incompetence that he displayed and the lack of collegiality.”

Those unenviable characteristics were on full display between May 2017 and September 2021.

We have learned from the past and we most definitely will not repeat it.

We want a leader who is competent and is collegial with his colleagues. Not one who is so wrapped up in a bubble that he cannot comprehend or refuses to acknowledge the political reality around him.

As for the tenure of the now former Chairman Carl Culmer, the narrative would need the entire editorial page, including the editorial.

There is much, much more that can be said, but we will leave it here for now. There will be no repeating the past.

The former members of the FNM’s parliamentary caucus were right. We’ve seen the evidence and we concur. The FNM has moved on and will not turn back.

We believe that history would be kinder to Minnis if he would do something no one really expects him to: be a real statesman and throw his full support behind the elected leader, Michael Pintard.

Too much is at stake for this to continue.

Thank you.



— George Knight