Expanded price control list expires

The expanded price control list put in place by the government in October expired last week, but Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis suggested yesterday the government might not put in place a permanent expansion of the breadbasket because it feels consumers are now better protected than they were six months ago when the changes were implemented.

But Halkitis had said at the end of February, the government intended to put in place a permanent expansion of the price control grocery list after the temporary list expires.

In a national address on October 11, 2022, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced changes to price control items, including the reduction of the profit margin on price-controlled drugs, “providing additional relief to Bahamians” and the addition of 38 categories of items to price control.

Halkitis noted that the price control margins agreed to between the government and pharmacists ended in January and the expanded categories of grocery items expired on April 17.

“We believe that given that inflation, particularly in the US, has moderated in recent months … combined with our increased enforcement capability, that we should be able to better protect the consumer going forward,” he said.

“So, even though the expanded list has expired, we are in a better position to enforce the law.”

In late February when Halkitis was asked for an update on the matter, he said, “That expanded list goes until April 17. Between now and then, we will seek to come to some meeting of the minds on a permanent expanded list, a permanent solution.

“We’ve been discussing the matter and we’ve been accessing some of the impacts it’s been having, some meetings. Some of our people have been gauging the impact of what’s been happening.”

In February, food prices in The Bahamas were up notably over a year ago.

In a report released this week, the Bahamas National Statistical Institute, said the consumer price index (CPI), which represents the overall change in prices, rose five percent in February 2023 over the same period in 2022.

The major categories that contributed to this rise included recreation, alcoholic beverages, along with food and non-alcoholic beverages with increases of 20 percent, 11 percent and nine percent, respectively, BNSI said.

The consumer price index has not shown any material decline since the period when the changes to the breadbasket were announced in October.

The index is also still substantially higher than the start of 2020.

Inflation in the United States stood at five percent, down from the 6.4 percent reported in January.

The government had faced substantial pushback to its announced changes in October.

Initially, members of the Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association (BPA) and retail grocers balked at the new price controls.

However, the BPA eventually reached an agreement with the government and, according to Halkitis, grocers were largely compliant with the expanded list, although the retailers said they were not.

Asked if there are any plans to reinstate the expanded list of price controls, Halkitis said no decision has been made.

“We will continue to monitor the situation,” he said.

“Bear in mind that at the time the expanded list was put in place we stated to the public and to the organized retailers that it was a temporary measure. So, we don’t want to go back and automatically extend something after we’ve given our word that it was temporary.

“But we will continue to monitor the situation. Bottom line is we have to use the tools that we have to protect the consumer.”

Asked if the measures were worth it, the minister said they were.

“We think it brought some relief,” he said.

“It gave a bit of protection.

“If you didn’t see a drastic decrease, well, that is because of elevated prices around the world.”