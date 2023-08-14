Exploring careers at sea

Quinn Rahming, 12, has lofty aspirations of becoming a ship captain. Last week, he got the opportunity to see that his goals are attainable. He was one of 32 students, ages 10 to 13 years old, who participated in LJM Maritime Academy’s two-week summer camp during which they learned about the local and global maritime industry and gained a better understanding of career opportunities in the industry.

They also explored various aspects of maritime-oriented jobs and learned how traditional STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) subjects apply to many roles in the field.

As part of the camp experience, Disney Cruise Line (DCL) hosted two unique engagement opportunities for the students to explore the maritime industry and learn firsthand from seafarers – a day aboard the Disney Wish while the ship was in port in Nassau; and a story opportunity with the chance to meet and learn from an LJM Maritime Academy scholarship cadet.

During the Disney Wish visit, the campers got the opportunity to explore the ship, including the youth activities spaces; meet Captain Minnie and other Disney characters; and learned from crew members in a variety of roles. They also had the special opportunity to visit the ship’s command center bridge and meet the ship captain.

“It was so fun to see the Disney Wish,” said Quinn. “When we were in the bridge, my jaw just dropped. We met the captain, the pilot, and other crew members. It doesn’t take just one person to do that job. It takes multiple people.

“When I grow up, I want to become a ship captain, but first, I learned that you have to be trained and become an officer. I hope to continue to learn more, so that one day, I can be a captain on a ship like the Disney Wish.”

After her tour of the ship, camper Nathalie Newry, nine, said she was attracted to the youth activities spaces.

“We saw a lot of really neat things on the Disney Wish. We met Disney characters, including Captain Minnie, visited the youth activities spaces, saw the theaters and more. I learned that it takes three years of special training to become an officer on a ship. That’s a lot of training, but it would be such an amazing career. If I could work anywhere on the ship, I’d want to be in the youth activities spaces. There were so many fun things to do there. I could help the kids have the best vacation ever,” said Nathalie.

Joey Gaskins, public affairs director, Disney Cruise Line, said they want to inspire young people to explore careers at sea. And that they invited the students aboard the Disney Wish to show them first-hand some of the incredible maritime careers available.

“Sponsoring the LJM Maritime Academy summer camp program is one of the ways we’re introducing young Bahamians to maritime opportunities early on, so that they know this is an option for them,” said Gaskins.

Dr. Brendamae Cleare, LJM Maritime Academy president, said the camp is important because it opens up new horizons for the young participants as they enter high school and think about their future life.

“Disney Cruise Line has continued to be an excellent partner to the LJM Maritime Academy through its scholarship program and sponsorship of our successful summer camp,” said Cleare.

“For the last two years, this camp has been over-subscribed and that is a testament to the interest of students and parents alike.”

DCL has supported the LJM Maritime Academy for many years as part of its commitment to inspire the next generation of seafarers while creating lasting positive impact in The Bahamas.

Since 2019, DCL has sponsored LJM Maritime Academy cadet scholarships for young adults aspiring to become ship captains and shipboard leaders. The scholarships cover tuition for the three-year LJM Maritime Academy program, which includes two years of study at the academy and one year of service aboard a Disney ship.

DCL also provides a stipend to assist with living expenses, so the cadets can remain focused on pursing their dreams of working at sea.

The scholarship program is part of a larger collection of initiatives DCL has implemented to inspire young Bahamians to explore careers at sea and to support communities across The Bahamas.

Gaskins said as DCL’s fleet of ships expands, along with a new island destination opening in 2024 at Lighthouse Point in Eleuthera, that Disney is committed to continuing to invest in programs supporting local youth.

Most recently, DCL donated books to students to share the gift of storytelling.