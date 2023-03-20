Exploring maritime options

Bahamas Maritime Cadet Corps (BMCC) introduces high school students in grades 10 through 12 to the various aspects of the maritime industry, primarily from an ocean-going aspect with the view that they will see it as a viable career option upon completion of the program. The introduction of field trips to the program gives cadets exposure to the practical aspects of the industry and to hear from industry professionals, many of whom took the exact same path. In each instance, the cadets were chaperoned by their instructors who themselves are experienced, trained mariners and industry professionals.

Recently, a number of cadets received practical exposure to the concepts which are taught in the classroom through a series of field trips to observe aspects of their program applied to the everyday lives of people involved in the maritime industry.

Tenth-grade students were taken to the Nassau Yacht Haven where they were introduced to the pleasure crafts and vessels used for recreational boating. They observed how these vessels are moored and the various types of equipment utilized onboard to make the luxury vessels as attractive and comfortable as possible. They were able to speak with the crew of vessels which were a part of the Bahamas Charter Yacht Show who encouraged them to “stay the course.”

The students also visited Potter’s Cay Dock to take in the display of the inter-island trade which utilizes two separate and distinct types of vessels and operations. They had already learned about the many different vessel types and were able to observe the roll-on/roll-off (Ro/Ro) and the lift-on/lift-off (Lo/Lo) types of vessels. They were also briefed on the various advantages and challenges faced by consignees who choose to utilize a particular mode of transport to ship their cargo.

As a number of cadets choose to serve on the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), BMCC officials also felt it was important to expose the eleventh-grade students to that side of marine operations, with tours of two RBDF sites.

They visited Harbour Patrol on East Bay Street where they learned of the functions of the marine patrol unit and the specialized crafts that they utilize in the execution of their duties. They also learned of the different types of engines that various small crafts use. The cadets also visted the RBDF base at Coral Harbour where they were given a tour of the facilities including boarding moored vessels, and explored the engine room and the bridge of the vessels.

The twelfth-grade cadets who are preparing to complete their time in the program, visited the Lowell J. Mortimer Maritime Academy where they toured the campus located at Maritime Cay to experience all that the school has to offer, including the various simulators which are used to create “real-life” situations for students who are both Bridge Watch and Engine Room ratings.

The senior students were also afforded the opportunity to board the largest cruise liner in the world, Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas and given a vessel tour with a focus on the engine control room where they observed and learned how the vessel implements fuel conservation strategies for its six engines; maintains its environmental obligations and deals with sanitation and the disposal of solid and liquid waste.

The bridge was a cultural awakening as the cadets learned that the old methods of navigation and maneuvering a vessel have long been done away with. They saw the electronic charts and control systems from this nerve center of the vessel.

Captain Rob Hempstead, also spoke encouraging words to the cadets and shared his path from a teenager and working on vessels to becoming the master of the largest cruise ship in the world.

BMCC functions under the direct supervision of the Bahamas Maritime Authority and the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Technical & Vocational Training and the Ministry of Transport and Housing.