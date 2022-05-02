Extortion charges dropped against 

Prosecutors on Friday dropped extortion charges against three law enforcement officers.

Prosecutors alleged that police Constable Kavardo Smith, 29; Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Able Seaman Kahlil Eneas, 33; and RBDF Leading Seaman Kimsley Ferguson, 35, extorted $2,700 from Wilser Zilmer and Charles Pinder Jr. at Great Cistern Cay.

The officers, who were part of an operations team in Abaco, allegedly stopped the car the men were traveling in during curfew in December 2020. They allegedly took the men to an ATM and got $1,700 from Zilmer and $1,000 from Pinder.

However, the accusations were never tested during a trial, as the complainants never appeared to testify.

As a result, prosecuting lawyer, Inspector Kenny Thompson, withdrew the case when the men appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville.

The officers, who had been suspended with half-pay since June 2021, can now return to their jobs.