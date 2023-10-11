Exuma Business Outlook to tackle conversation on infrastructure and growth

The 17th Exuma Business Outlook (EBO) is set for tomorrow, and the state of the island’s airport will be a primary topic of discussion, as well as the economic boon the Exuma chain of islands is experiencing at the moment, Exuma Chamber of Commerce President Pedro Rolle alluded to in a press statement.

“Whether you invest, live, or work in the Exumas, there is no more important investment than in infrastructure that facilitates the movement of people, goods, and services,” said Rolle.

“While business opportunities abound, there are challenges that we must admit and deal with in a sustained manner.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation Chester Cooper, who is also the member of Parliament for the Exumas and Ragged Island, recently announced that the government has sourced funding for the continued development of the airport.

Rolle said that while it is widely understood that Exuma is seeing a boost in tourism numbers, the state of the Exuma International Airport is not creating difficulty in efficiently and comfortably handling present activity as well as projected traffic growth. While overall work has started on the airport project – he laments that there have been far too many stoppages, while noting that numerous business decisions are predicated on this airport facility’s completion.

Other speakers at the 2023 Exuma Business Outlook include; Tracey Boucher, vice president of engineering, Cable Bahamas Business Solutions; Gowon Bowe, chief executive officer, Fidelity Bank Bahamas Ltd; Bob Coughlin, co-founder and president, Friends of Exuma and Developer, Turtlegrass Beach and Island Club; Dennis Deveaux, chief financial officer, Doctors Hospital Health System; Tracy Cooper, managing director, Bahamasair Holdings Ltd; Sarah Swainson, private charters and Business Development, Makers Air; Brent Hurt, developer, Marina Hoopers Bay; Lakeshia Anderson-Rolle, executive director, Bahamas National Trust, Carlisa Belle, Assistant Manager Currency Department, Central Bank of The Bahamas; Toni Seymour, chief operations officer, Bahamas Power and Light; Kerry Fountain, executive director, Bahamas Out Islands Promotion Board and Clayton Pat Smith, owner, Four C’s Adventure.

Rolle said that Exuma is witnessing an “incomparable renaissance”.

According to Rolle, while the success of the Exumas has been much chronicled, the present state of the Exuma International Airport is not appropriate for the growing tourist traffic, and the projected growth of tourism traffic.

He added that there is a need for the growing vacation rental market to inject revenue back into the Exuma community, especially given the number of foreign-owned properties.

Rolle said data needs to be gathered to see what that could look like.

“Additionally, there is a need to revamp The Fish Fry, possibly through a complete makeover or relocation for long-term sustainability and to ensure that developers uphold their commitments to enhance the community as outlined in their agreements,” the statement said.

“The Exuma Business Outlook is anticipated to be a crucial gathering for mapping out the path towards the future growth and development of the islands.”