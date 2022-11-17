Exuma tour boat owner and captain acquitted

A tour company owner and his boat captain were yesterday acquitted of charges related to an explosion that killed an American tourist and wounded four others in Exuma in 2018.

Justice Jeanine Weech-Gomez directed the acquittals of Clayton Patterson Smith, the owner of Four C’s Adventures, and Roderick Smith, after she upheld no-case submissions made by Murrio Ducille, KC.

The aluminum boat burst into flames shortly after leaving for the popular swimming pigs tour in Exuma on June 30, 2018. Maleka Jackson died as a result of the explosion, and her husband of 15 years, Tiran Jackson, was also injured. Stephanie Schaffer had both legs amputated. Schaffer’s mother, Stephanie Bender, and stepfather, Paul Bender, were also hurt.

The survivors testified that the tour was supposed to be the highlight of the vacation to Exuma and that Four C’s Adventures had been highly recommended. Inspector Dwayne Lewis, who examined the fire-gutted vessel, said that a number of structural and electrical defects made the boat a “perfect bomb”. However, he could not pinpoint what caused the explosion.

Smith faced two charges: manslaughter by negligence in Jackson’s death and endangering the passengers of the vessel by using inferior materials in its construction.

Watson, too, faced a charge of manslaughter by negligence in Jackson’s death as well as negligently causing harm to the surviving passengers.

Raquel Whymms and Shaneka Carey prosecuted.