Exuma tour boat was like ‘a perfect bomb’, technician testifies

A marine technician on Thursday described a tour boat that exploded during an excursion in the Exumas in 2018 as a “perfect bomb”.

When he testified at the trial of Clayton Patterson Smith and Roderick Watson, Inspector Duane Lewis gave his expert opinion on what might have caused the boat owned by Four C’s Adventures to burst into flames shortly after it left the dock in Barraterre, Exuma, with a group of American tourists on board on June 30, 2018.

Smith, the founder of the tour company, and Watson, the captain of the ill-fated vessel, are on trial for manslaughter by negligence in the death of Maleka Jackson.

They are also accused of negligently causing harm to Jackson’s widower, Tiran, Stephanie Schaffer, her mother, Stacey Bender, and her stepfather, Paul Bender.

Smith is also accused of endangering his passengers by using inferior materials in building the tour boat.

They have denied the allegations at their trial before Justice Jeanine Weech-Gomez and a nine-member jury.

Lewis, who examined the fire-gutted vessel on the day of the explosion, told the jury that he found multiple areas of concern regarding the boat’s construction.

After describing the multiple faults, Lewis said, “It was like a perfect bomb.”

According to Lewis, the batteries were directly above the fuel filter at the rear starboard, which in his opinion could have caused a fire.

Additionally, he said he saw a vice grip in that vicinity. Lewis deduced that the tool was used for a makeshift repair.

Lewis said the fuel tank had a hole on the top, which suggested that a fire-resistant hose hadn’t been used.

Based on his experience, Lewis said properly constructed boat hulls had bulkheads to contain any fuel spills.

However, he said there was no bulkhead on the tour boat.

Lewis said the fuel tank lacked a firewall. He said that fuel-tank also appeared to be “homemade”.

Lewis said store-bought fuel tanks were tested to ensure that they met industry standards.

He also criticized the lack of fire protecting conduits in the boat’s wiring.

Since the boat was made of aluminum, Lewis said either PVC or foam could have been used as conduits.

He will continue his testimony next week.

Murrio Ducille, KC, represents the accused and Raquel Whyms is the prosecutor.