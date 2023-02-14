Eyeful: equipment donation to SeaGrape church

Senior Pastor of the Church of God of Prophecy Sea Grape, Eight Mile Rock, Corry Adderley and the congregation were recipients of $25,000 in musical equipment that will certainly provide an extra boost to the church’s music department.

The donation was delivered to Grand Bahama from Florida by Vince Snead, who is no stranger to the West Grand Bahama settlement, particularly residents of West End, having been a part of that community since the late 1980s.

Snead, owner of Elite Yacht Services, a yacht management company in Palm Beach, Florida, told Grand Bahama News that after he heard Adderley was in search of used equipment for the church, he spoke with a client, a musician who wishes to remain anonymous.

“Twenty-four hours after speaking with my client, two trucks loaded with musical equipment arrived at my home,” said Snead.

The equipment was brought to Grand Bahama on the Margaritaville accompanied by Snead, Virginia Sinicki, a Palm Beach local radio host, and her daughter to make the special donation.

It is not the first charitable delivery Snead and Sinicki have made to Grand Bahama.

Following Hurricane Dorian, Sinicki, through her radio station, WRMF 97.9 FM, held a 48-hour marathon that raised $250,000.

Those funds went toward a new roof and other repairs at West End Primary School and assisted with rebuilding and restoring five homes of single mothers in West End.

For that initiative, the duo worked with Little Smiles — an organization in Palm Beach County.

“We are grateful and blessed to have received the musical instruments that were donated to us,” said Adderley.

“Thanks to our angel donor and Vince Snead for these wonderful and on-time needed gifts that will be a blessing to our church and music program.”