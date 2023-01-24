Grand Bahama News

Eyeful: Giving back to the children in need in our community

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email January 24, 2023
114 1 minute read
Buckeye Bahamas Hub executives made a check presentation Friday to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home (GBCH) ‘Sponsor A Child’ initiative, to cover the annual cost to care for one young resident at the home. Pictured from left are Kim Pratt, Buckeye Bahamas Hub’s assistant manager of government relationships; June Hutcheson, GBCH executive director and Tom Nash, Buckeye Bahamas Hub director.

Buckeye Bahamas Hub executives presented a check on Friday to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home “Sponsor a Child” initiative to cover the annual cost to care for one young resident at the home.

Grand Bahama Children’s Home Executive Director June Hutcheson accepted the donation on behalf of the home and encouraged other sponsors to come onboard.

There are 24 children at the home and, according to Hutcheson, an estimated $13,000 is the cost to care for a child each year.

The initiative seeks to cover the cost required to feed, provide books, clothing and other needs.

Individuals interested in the initiative may learn more on the home’s website at www.gbchildrenshome.org/donate, or visit the home on Jobson Avenue.

Director of Buckeye Bahamas Hub Tom Nash said the company was happy to be a part of the initiative.

“We are here because we want to help continue the mission that the children’s home has taken on,” Nash said.

“They support children [who] otherwise would have been forgotten in society and what they do here is tremendously important. I think the best thing for me, in the future, is to see one of these children working at Buckeye and giving back to their community and passing it forward.”

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email January 24, 2023
114 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

EMR closer to new courthouse

January 24, 2023

Two dozen more new WAUSM ‘White Coats’

January 24, 2023

National Youth Guard training first group of future disaster responders

January 24, 2023

Freeport Rugby Club forging a comeback

January 24, 2023
Back to top button