Eyeful: Giving back to the children in need in our community

Buckeye Bahamas Hub executives presented a check on Friday to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home “Sponsor a Child” initiative to cover the annual cost to care for one young resident at the home.

Grand Bahama Children’s Home Executive Director June Hutcheson accepted the donation on behalf of the home and encouraged other sponsors to come onboard.

There are 24 children at the home and, according to Hutcheson, an estimated $13,000 is the cost to care for a child each year.

The initiative seeks to cover the cost required to feed, provide books, clothing and other needs.

Individuals interested in the initiative may learn more on the home’s website at www.gbchildrenshome.org/donate, or visit the home on Jobson Avenue.

Director of Buckeye Bahamas Hub Tom Nash said the company was happy to be a part of the initiative.

“We are here because we want to help continue the mission that the children’s home has taken on,” Nash said.

“They support children [who] otherwise would have been forgotten in society and what they do here is tremendously important. I think the best thing for me, in the future, is to see one of these children working at Buckeye and giving back to their community and passing it forward.”