EYEFUL OF THE WEEK: Port Lucaya full of music and fun

Residents and visitors clapped their hands, tapped their feet, and danced to the sounds of multi-award-winning bluegrass music of The Goodwin Brothers, The Alex Leach Band, singer and songwriter Gina Seagram, the East Tennessee State University Band, The Voice finalist Holly Forbes, and Texas band In Lamun’s Terms Saturday afternoon at Port Lucaya Marketplace.

The event, hosted by local radio personality Derek Stubbs from Dove 103.7 FM, was a collaboration with Jonathan Goodwin of the Goodwin Brothers Band.

The entertainers were guests on the Carnival Elation, which made a stop on Grand Bahama after setting sail from Jacksonville Port, Florida, on February 16.

“We have 300 guests with us,” Goodwin told Grand Bahama News.

He explained that the performing bands were from Nashville, Tennessee, and Dallas, Texas.

Goodwin is no stranger to Grand Bahama, noting, “This is my 14th trip to the island. We do ministry here in the schools; however, this is the first time that we’ve brought bluegrass and country bands.”

He noted Stubbs, whom he has known for several years, arranged the concert.

“This is awesome, and we are pleased to see so many people out enjoying the bands,” said Goodwin.

He added that there are plans for a return trip in November.

“We will bring country music, Grand Ole Opry, and more. We only bring the best to Grand Bahama.”