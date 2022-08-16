EYESORE OF THE WEEK: Int’l Bazaar ravaged by fire once again

This week’s GB Eyesore: Each week, Grand Bahama News will feature a local eyesore. Since our stories on dilapidated buildings and unkempt properties, we have received multiple calls and emails about this issue. If you spot an eyesore to include, please send an email to grandbahamanews@gmail.com.

Once the island’s most notable shopping area, the International Bazaar, which was built in 1967, caught fire for the third time in two years, last week.

The fire was left to burn itself out, and we await news from Chief Superintendent Walter Henderson, press officer for Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas Fire Department, on the cause.

The well-loved Bazaar began to decline in 2004, when Grand Bahama was hit by Hurricane Frances and Hurricane Jeanne, and has sadly deteriorated over the years.

Grand Bahama Port Authortiy (GBPA) President Ian Rolle said in a press statement that he and the GBPA continue to urge the Bazaar’s multiple property owners to demolish the dilapidated structures and buildings.

“We have performed demolitions in the past at our own cost – most recently in February 2022, when we, in partnership with owners, demolished fire-damaged buildings in the Oriental Section,” Rolle said.

“We have also written to numerous property owners of dilapidated structures over the years to sensitize them to the need to repair or demolish their buildings.”

Sadly, we feel there is no coming back from this once internationally famous landmark, and we hope that the GBPA, along with the government of The Bahamas, can work with the owners to raze this eyesore, along with its dilapidated adjacent hotels, the former Princess properties.