Faking unity?

Free National Movement (FNM) heavy weights met this week in an effort to ease the brewing tensions between FNM Leader Michael Pintard and former leader Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Among those present were former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham and former FNM Leader Tommy Turnquest. The two are among the most influential of senior FNMs.

The meeting took place just days after Pintard told The Nassau Guardian that Minnis’ public posturing is unhelpful to party unity and the former leader is actually working against what the FNM is seeking to achieve as an official opposition.

Pintard’s comments led us to wonder this – How does a former prime minister with a seat in Parliament and one who understandably wishes to defend his legacy – and in fact has a right to do just that – walk the thin line in doing so while at the same time respecting the role of the new leader and abiding by the protocols intended to guide the conduct of his party’s parliamentary caucus?

In FNM circles, word is that Minnis, who led the party to a stunning defeat in a hastily called election in 2021, and who was forced by internal forces to step aside as leader in November, is still campaigning to be leader.

Minnis was recently in Marco City meeting with constituents without the knowledge of Pintard, the sitting MP for the area, National Review understands.

For one MP to visit the constituency of another without giving that member the courtesy of being informed prior is widely viewed as disrespectful to the sitting MP, no matter what side of political aisle either member is on.

Notwithstanding Minnis’ public declaration months ago that Pintard has his support, it is an open secret within and outside the party that the former prime minister is far from enthusiastic and supportive of the leadership of Pintard, who was elected to that position last November, just over two months after the FNM’s general election defeat.

Pintard has suggested Minnis is not a team player.

“In terms of ongoing consultations, etc., I reach out to him as a member of the caucus in terms of periodically running things by him. The reverse does not happen,” he told us.

Minnis’ decision not to run again for leader of the party seemed to have been a decision made rather reluctantly.

After the loss at the polls in September, he had stalled on publicly declaring that he would not seek re-election as leader.

Trusted party sources reported that he was canvassing support among FNMs, seeking backing to stay on as leader despite marshaling FNMs to an embarrassing slaughter on September 16 last year and so turning off some FNMs that they simply had decided against voting in the general election.

The FNM went from winning 34 seats in the 2017 election to just seven in 2021. There was an erosion of support for the party in all but one constituency – Long Island.

Minnis held on to the Killarney seat, but lost a lot of support.

At least he was able to say he did not go down with the same indignity as former Prime Minister Perry Christie, who lost in Centreville in 2017.

In Killarney, the last constituency to wrap up its recount after the 2021 election, Minnis secured 51 percent of the votes. This compares to the 73 percent of the votes he won in that constituency in 2017.

After it was made clear to him by senior and influential FNMs that his candidacy in the leadership race would be a bad move for him, and he risked an all-out humiliating rejection from his party, Minnis stepped aside and announced he would not offer for re-election in the leadership race.

In that race last November, Pintard won 297 votes, Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis got 44 votes and East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson, who was seen by many FNMs as Minnis’ candidate though the former prime minister did not openly endorse anyone, received 120 votes.

Minnis, Pintard and Lewis are the only former members of Cabinet who were re-elected in the September 16 general election.

Thompson, who was a senator last term, received the nomination for East Grand Bahama after former Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest lost out of renomination then sought to salvage some dignity by announcing that he did not in fact want one.

With such a small talent pool in Parliament when the dust settled in September, the FNM was strapped for leadership options.

Pintard was the obvious choice. He got 57 percent of the 4,131 votes cast in Marco City. In 2017, he secured 64 percent.

Again, the only FNM who actually gained support in the 2021 general election over 2017 was Long Island MP Adrian Gibson. He went from 53 percent of the votes in 2017 (when Loretta Butler-Turner ran as an independent) to 55 percent in 2021.

But he was no one’s choice that we know of for a top spot in the party leadership.

No-man’s land

The 2021 election loss and the internal party pressure to step away from any re-election effort in the leadership race has left Minnis in a kind of a no-man’s political land.

He is in a position no other former prime minister in our modern political history has been in, though there are some similarities to the period between 2002 when the FNM lost the general election and 2005 when Hubert Ingraham was re-elected leader.

The Ingraham 2005 return might provide some inspiration for Minnis if he indeed harbors a desire to return one day as leader – which many in the FNM believe he does.

We know no one who thinks Minnis has given up his prime ministerial aspirations.

He certainly is not acting like it.

Still hugely unpopular publicly, Minnis is struggling to remain relevant. While he was often rude and condescending to reporters and unreachable while prime minister, he now is suddenly available to comment on all manner of issues, sometimes calling reporters to offer comments in moves that feel awfully desperate.

To be clear, no one should fault Minnis for defending his legacy and his record in office, even if the Bahamian people did reject that record when they kicked the Minnis-led FNM out of office.

And as the duly elected member of Parliament for Killarney, he does have constituents to represent and is empowered to speak on their behalf. He has the same rights as any other MP in that regard.

So to expect him to shut up would be foolhardy, no matter how sweet many believe it would be for him to keep quiet.

Some Bahamians cringe at the sight of Minnis in the media. Some tell us they turn off their radio or television sets when he speaks. We get it, totally.

Perhaps it is the trauma that lingers from his COVID era national addresses which turned so many off during what was obviously a tremendously difficult period in our national life.

Given his unpopularity due to the still fresh memories of his disastrous stint in government, and given his air of insincerity in criticizing the Davis administration on a number of issues he himself could not get a handle on while in government, Minnis is not resonating in opposition.

But he could be banking on history repeating itself.

Every administration since the Ingraham administration in 2002 has been met with such strong disapproval among the Bahamian people that they were sent packing.

It has been a game of political musical chairs in the last five elections: The Christie-led PLP won in 2002; the Ingraham-led FNM won in 2007; the Christie-led PLP won in 2012; the Minnis-led FNM won in 2017 and the Davis-led PLP won in 2021.

It is, of course, way too early to make a call on whether the cycle will likely be broken.

We say this though – Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and the PLP do not appear to have eroded goodwill as early as Christie and the PLP did in the last PLP term, and the way Minnis and the FNM did in the last FNM term.

Within eight months of the election win in 2012, the Christie administration had already held the deeply divisive gambling referendum. Not long after that vote, Christie announced that he would ignore the will of the people, dooming his administration for the remainder of its term.

Within nine months of the election in 2017, the Minnis administration had already signed the Oban deal for an oil refinery and storage facility in Grand Bahama. It was a botched deal that exposed grave incompetence in government. Oban was an omen. The government never bounced back after the political damage it suffered.

Its management of the Hurricane Dorian aftermath and the COVID-19 pandemic – grave challenges for the government – pushed the Minnis administration to a point of no return.

The major issues that doomed the last Ingraham administration – the controversial New Providence Road Improvement Project, the Bahamas Telecommunications Company sale and the Arawak Container port deal – were not matters that arose with any great steam in the opening months of the 2007 term.

The Davis administration has struggled to gain momentum; it has had several unforced errors, but the country is certainly not in an anti-PLP mood – good news for Davis and the PLP thus far.

We doubt this fact would dissuade a Hubert Minnis though.

If nothing else, Minnis has political stamina, an unwavering determination to win, a great deal of patience and, it appears, still a hunger for power, influence and relevance.

“Minnis would be in his 90s and still trying to come back,” said one senior FNM who spoke with us on Monday with no expectation of attribution.

“Minnis does not want history to reflect that he had the shortest term of all of the prime ministers of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, less than five years, so he wants to come back and see if he can erase that, because no matter what happens, Brave will go for the five year term.

“If Michael wins, he will go for the five year term. School children will always ask ‘what happened to Minnis? Did he get sick? Did he die?’ And everywhere he goes people are asking him why did he call an early election.”

It will take serious political maturity and decency for Minnis to respect the leadership of Pintard, one of his former ministers with whom he has reportedly never shared warm relations — not that warm relations are necessary for an administration to be successful.

A new role

Pintard, in his interview with us on Thursday, said Minnis should take a page from the playbook of former prime ministers and how they have behaved after they no longer held power.

After Sir Lynden Pindling lost the general election in 1992, he remained leader of the PLP and continued as MP for South Andros. He only bowed off the political stage after he lost his bid for a return to office in 1997.

In 2002, after the FNM led by Tommy Turnquest lost the election, former Prime Minister Ingraham remained in Parliament as the MP for North Abaco.

The party was in a difficult position as Turnquest had lost his seat and was serving in the Senate. No matter how hard he tried, he just could not convince FNMs that he had what it would take to lead the party to victory in 2007.

Between 2002 and 2005 when he was re-elected party leader, Ingraham had a subdued presence in Parliament. He defended his record where appropriate. Turnquest, meanwhile, struggled to energize the party. It did not help that Turnquest did not have a seat in the House of Assembly.

The Turnquest-Senate experiment confirmed what many Bahamians always knew and felt – the party leader must have a seat in the House to be taken seriously.

In 2005, Ingraham’s re-election as leader was like taking candy from a child.

In 2007, after the PLP lost, Christie remained party leader. He still had a seat. The PLP in opposition was hungry for a return to power. They worked largely as a cohesive force, consistently hammering the Ingraham administration until they toppled the FNM at the polls in 2012.

Ingraham decided not to take up his North Abaco seat and exited frontline politics, going into retirement where he remains to this day, 10 years on.

After Christie and the PLP lost in 2017, he was forced into political retirement as he had lost Centreville in embarrassing fashion.

Both Ingraham and Christie have settled well into the role of statesmen, staying largely away from the frontline spotlight, although they still do wield some level of influence and command respect within their respective parties.

Minnis’ current situation is different from any of the other former prime ministers.

He sits in the House of Assembly with one of his former ministers as party leader and leader of the official opposition.

Minnis is a man who just a few months ago was seemingly enamored with power. He was the competent authority. He could make a law just upon his word. He was king in his party. His grip on the FNM was so firm that even a vote of no confidence by the party’s parliamentary caucus in 2016 could not destabilize him as party leader.

Today, he is a man flailing in the political wind that is not moving in his direction.

His actions do not demonstrate support for or deference to the party leader. He misses important party occasions, and meetings where the caucus strategizes; the recent FNM conclave being an example. He skipped out of Pintard’s swearing in as official opposition leader. He does not appear to be playing on the same team as the leader.

Though he took some licks from some FNMs for saying so publicly, Pintard rightly observed that Minnis’ posture is not good for party unity.

Those influential and senior players in the FNM recognize this too.

We do not know what impact, if any, their meeting this week has had or will have on Minnis’ behavior as a member of the opposition, but we would not be surprised to learn that Minnis is steadily and stealthily seeking to position himself to mount a leadership bid prior to the next election.

If nothing else, the Leadership Council meeting showed that things are not so bad in the party that FNMs cannot at least fake unity.

Pintard should know that Minnis should not be underestimated. He’d be tremendously naive not to know this.

If he wishes to stay on as leader, the Marco City MP, who prior to last September had not been widely viewed as a viable option for leader, must play some serious internal politics. He must shore up his support, exert his authority and ensure that Minnis’ waned influence in the FNM does not build steam.

He must do this even while trying to convince the public, and many in his party, of his leadership attributes – many FNMs love the attack dog stance Minnis is taking against Davis and the PLP. They see Pintard as soft and lacking the political killer instinct. The Minnis sycophants will continue to push this as a concern as he circles Pintard in the water.

Pintard will come to learn – if he has not already done so – that playing softball against a ruthless politician like the former leader will only work against him.