FamGuard reports Q1 revenue dip

Family Guardian’s chairman has given a positive outlook for the company despite an eight percent decline in total revenue during its first quarter.

Dodridge Miller, FamGuard Group chairman, said nonetheless the company earned $2.8 million in profits for the first quarter.

“The group reported total revenue of $31.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, an 8.1 percent decline compared to the $34.1 million reported for the period ending March 31, 2021. The decline in revenue was primarily due to a negative variance in annuity and sundry deposits, which were reduced by 50.5 percent due to the normal fluctuation in deposit amounts from period to period,” he said.

“Moreover, a corresponding decline in reserves for future policyholder benefits occurred in direct correlation. Gross premiums decreased, by 1.6 percent over the prior period and ended the quarter at $28.2 million. Investment income totaled $3.8 million, a 3.9 percent increase over the prior year despite being impacted by the net fair value losses arising from fluctuations in equity and bond market prices.”

Miller added that medical benefits are expected normalize this year after a pandemic-induced reduction in claims in the past year.

“Benefits across all lines of business totaled $18.8 million compared to $19.1 million in the prior year, reflecting the net result of a decrease in reserves for policyholder benefits on annuity and sundry deposits, which was offset by an increase in group and individual health benefits,” the chairman said.

“Medical benefits in 2022 reflect the normalization of claims compared to the prior year, during which there was low utilization stemming from the impact of restrictive protocols around the COVID-19 pandemic. Total expenses, including commissions paid to agents and brokers, reported a positive variance of 1.2 percent over the prior year and are also within plan performance.”

Miller said the group’s capital remains strong and well in excess of local minimum requirements, with investments representing 82 percent of total assets, which stand currently at $378.5 million.