Family loses two loved ones in separate tragedies on same day

A family was dealt a double blow when two relatives were killed in separate incidents on January 2.

Lauranqiue Taylor, 26, was shot and killed while she slept after intruders broke into a home on Mantol Street, Montell Heights, shortly before 3 a.m.

Kevin Andrews, 32, was also shot dead in that incident.

Police reported the incident, but have not yet formally identified the victims in the first recorded murders in The Bahamas this year.

On Monday, police said they were questioning two men in relation to the crimes. Both men are on bail for armed robbery and are being electronically monitored. Police added that one of the suspects reportedly had a previous altercation with Andrews.

Hours later, Taylor’s sixteen-year-old cousin, Jeno Hanna Jr., was the front seat passenger in a burgundy Suzuki Alto that collided with a black Ford Explorer on Bernard Road near L.W. Young Junior High School.

According to police, the incident took place around 9 a.m. on Monday, and the jaws of life had to be used to remove the victims from their vehicles.

The teen died on Monday night. The driver of the Ford Explorer was treated and discharged from hospital, and the driver of the Suzuki Alto was listed in serious but stable condition.

“I [lost] my sister and my baby cousin in one minute; my heart is broken right now,” said Taylor’s sister, Deandrea Taylor.

She said she found out about her sister’s death from another relative who lives in the Montell Heights area. She said her sister was sweet and bubbly.

Taylor said, “It’s too much going on and people just doing a bunch of (expletive); sorry about that (expletive) out here. And it’s just like what the? What God, what?”

Taylor later learned about the car accident involving her younger cousin who she said she helped raise.

“We lived in the same house,” she said. “We lived together, been together forever. That’s my little cousin. We [grew] up together. I [grew] him up, everything.”

She said the teen was mannerly, sweet and outspoken.

“I don’t know how he [got] in that car. That happened from 9 o’ clock yesterday (Monday) and we found out after 3 p.m. That’s just a bunch of crap,” Taylor said.