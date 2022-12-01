Family of child killed by truck wants answers

Justina Curry, the grandmother of nine-year-old Kevin Lowe Jr., a student of Albury Sayle Primary School, wants justice for her grandson, who died in hospital on Tuesday night, hours after he was involved in a horrific traffic accident.

Police said a flatbed truck was towing a trailer west along Quakoo Street when Kevin and the truck collided. Kevin was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

However, his family said the police did not report the story properly and the man driving the truck left the scene.

“Do you think it’s right for the driver to just leave the scene and not come back to the family?” Curry asked yesterday while fighting through tears.

“My grandson was a straight A student. He didn’t deserve that. We just want the person who did it to come and talk to the family; talk to his daddy, to me, so we can get past this.”

According to Curry and Kevin’s father, Kevin Lowe Sr., details that were dispersed to the public surrounding his son’s death were not accurate.

“They hit my son from the back,” said Lowe.

“My son was on the edge of the road like this, facing his cousins’ house, talking to people. I was cross the road by the garbage. He was right there. The truck just come and drag him and hit the back of the bike. The big truck had done passed him; the trailer truck was there, the big piece on the back, that’s the piece what knocked my son and dragged my son; not the big front piece. And it was night. How you could come Quakoo Street at night driving a big trailer truck like that?”

Lowe, who was reluctant to speak at first, said he is constantly “fighting back tears”, as Kevin was not only his child, but his only son.

“That was my second child; my only son,” he explained.

“I got two daughters; my first girl, him, then her (pointing to his five-year-old daughter). He (Kevin) teach her all her maths.”

In a moment of joy, the father of three started asking his five-year-old daughter to recite her multiplications.

The bicycle of Kevin Lowe Jr who was struck by a vehicle along Quakoo St which resulted the death of the nine-year-old boy on Tuesday. DANTE CARRER

“Two plus two? Four. Four plus four? Eight. Eight plus eight? Sixteen. Sixteen plus 16? Thirty-two. Thirty-two plus 32? Sixty-four. Sixty-four plus 64? One hundred and twenty-eight. And who teach you that?” the father asked.

“My brother,” the daughter responded.

“Her brother was on the honor roll in his class, from grade one straight up to grade five. It ain’t where you live, it’s how you live.”

While his family described him as being an excellent student of math, he was also a good big brother and child.

“Remember when I give you $3 and KJ had $2 and he gave you $1,” Lowe asked his daughter.

“He say, ‘I’ll keep $1, daddy. I rather her have $4 and I go to school with $1.”

During this exchange, Kevin’s grandmother went inside the house to retrieve a few worksheets that she said he had just given her the day before.

He had flying colors.

“He was always home with me, helping me,” said Curry.

“If he tapped me and I didn’t answer him or wake up right away, he would run to his daddy and tell him we need to take grandma to get help, to see if something is wrong.”

His father added, “People does say they feel your pain … but that’s my son.”

Kevin’s grandmother took her cell phone out and played several voice notes of her grandson wishing her a good morning and asking her how she was doing, while she was previously away on a trip.

“He said to me, ‘Grandma, don’t leave me’, but I knew he was already dead from internal bleeding,” said the retired nurse.

“When they (her son and other relatives) called me, I tell them he coded. They thought I was joking; they asked me what I mean coded.

“Ain’t nobody mash that boy; no blood. They only have a lumbar puncture when they took him into the (operating) theater and two scratches on his knees. And that’s why he was balling up because the breath wouldn’t go and he was in the semi-fetal position.

“I knew he was dead.”

Kevin’s uncle, “Beenie”, said the death of his nephew is “painful”.

“Really and truly, it’s just hurtful because I’m a father and I just wish it wasn’t him; I wish he was here right now. It’s really painful,” he said.

“I’m advising all the people on the streets to be cautious when they’re driving because we all are parents. When he see me, he was just glad to see me. He just light up and was a joy.”

Kevin had plans to become a prefect and wanted to succeed, his grandmother said.

His father noted that his son was also looking forward to attending the Christmas Carnival.

“Now, he have a piggy bank stashed because I tell him about carnival; now, nobody can find where his piggy bank is,” he said with a chuckle.

“I know they only have one li’l $3.75, but I just try to teach them to learn to save. I ain’t had no father around, that’s why I trying to be there for my kids.”

With his son’s entire life ahead of him, Lowe simply wants answers.

“Every time I go to the police to find out information, they tell me they can’t give me that information,” he said.

“But if I’m the parent, why can’t they give me the information? Who else will they give the information to, if not me?

“I’ll feel much better if I know who the person is and what’s going on with my son’s case. I want cry, but I can’t cry until I see him (Kevin) go down, or I see some justice.”