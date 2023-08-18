Fareed Yusuf Abdullah aged 65 years, of Islamic Center of The Bahamas, died at his residence on Tuesday 8th August, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Zorina Abdullah; Daughters: Shuhaidah, Aneesah, Aisha, Yusairah, Muaathah, Mulaikah, and Jumaanah; Sons: Mujaahid (Nasreen), Ali (Selena), Ubaadah, Abdul Muhaymin, Abdur-Razzaaq; Grandchildren: Hamza, Yousef, and Kareem;Parents: Joseph & Virginia Sturrup; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Private funeral service was held.