Obituaries

Fareed Yusuf Abdullah

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 18, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute

Fareed Yusuf Abdullah aged 65 years, of Islamic Center of The Bahamas, died at his residence on Tuesday 8th August, 2023.

He is survived by his Wife: Zorina Abdullah; Daughters: Shuhaidah, Aneesah, Aisha, Yusairah, Muaathah, Mulaikah, and Jumaanah; Sons: Mujaahid (Nasreen), Ali (Selena), Ubaadah, Abdul Muhaymin, Abdur-Razzaaq; Grandchildren: Hamza, Yousef, and Kareem;Parents: Joseph & Virginia Sturrup; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Private funeral service was held.

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email August 18, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Sylvia Hepburn Lloyd

August 18, 2023

Yvonne Patricia Maura

August 18, 2023

Clement Terrance Newton

August 18, 2023

Lillian Mildred Gibson Née Gay

August 18, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button