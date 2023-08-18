Obituaries
Fareed Yusuf Abdullah
Fareed Yusuf Abdullah aged 65 years, of Islamic Center of The Bahamas, died at his residence on Tuesday 8th August, 2023.
He is survived by his Wife: Zorina Abdullah; Daughters: Shuhaidah, Aneesah, Aisha, Yusairah, Muaathah, Mulaikah, and Jumaanah; Sons: Mujaahid (Nasreen), Ali (Selena), Ubaadah, Abdul Muhaymin, Abdur-Razzaaq; Grandchildren: Hamza, Yousef, and Kareem;Parents: Joseph & Virginia Sturrup; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Private funeral service was held.