Farm powered by artificial intelligence, robotics could be operational by mid-2023

A $60 million, majority Bahamian-owned farm powered by artificial intelligence and robotics, growing 1.4 million pounds of leafy greens and herbs, could break ground at the beginning of the second quarter of 2022 and be fully operational by mid-2023, one of the project’s principals told Guardian Business yesterday, explaining that the project is designed to lower the country’s food import bill.

Lincoln Deal, who is also one of the principals of Eeden Farms, said much of what Bahamians consume has lost a lot of its nutritional value by the time it moves from foreign farms to local refrigerators.

Deal added that his group realized how big the potential was for fresh produce in The Bahamas when Eeden Farms launched and decided the idea needed to be scaled up.

“We realized we needed to have a bigger footprint to really make a bigger impact, so we said we need some bigger parts,” said Deal.

“When we got started with Eeden Farms, it was at the peak of the pandemic and we started distributing our products to hotels, restaurants, etc. We saw that there was a great demand for fresh, local produce and the quality was something a lot of our vendors bragged about.”

Deal said the containerized farming of Eeden Farms will continue as the group builds out Eeden Acres over the next 1.5 years.

Carlos Palacious, another principal of Eeden Farms and Eeden Acres, said food security is one of the biggest challenges facing the country at the moment and his group is hoping to be part of the solution.

“We are what we eat, so when you look at the challenges in our nation, obviously climate change is a big one, which has a major impact on how we farm, what we can grow, how we eat, how sustainable it is,” Palacious said.

“The next biggest thing is probably our health and then another big one is food security, which is national security, and the only way we can tackle it is with projects like this. That’s how Eeden Acres came about.”

The group took a delegation, including Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis and Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources Clay Sweeting, to Ohio to see how their partners 80 Acres Farms operates its state-of-the-art facilities.

Palacious said the president of Bahamas Food Services also joined the delegation, as well as other industry professionals.

He said Baha Mar expressed interest yesterday in what Eeden Acres is trying to accomplish.

According to Deal, besides leafy greens and herbs, the farm will be able to grow certain fruits and berries year-round. He added, though, that the farm will not be able to satisfy all markets, explaining that there will still be a huge need for traditional farming methods and boutique growers.

“Even though we will be having this massive facility, we still won’t be able to exclusively supply everyone,” said Deal.

“There’s a huge need for farmers in poultry and other areas to assist in putting a dent into this $1 billion import bill that we have and I think that there are massive opportunities all around.”